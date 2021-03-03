Learning to THRIVE at BYU-I

THRIVE is a five-week program designed to aid students in dealing with anxiety and depression. All students are welcome to come.

“Participants of THRIVE build relationships, increase meaning in their life, recognize their positive traits and abilities and learn and utilize appropriate coping skills,” said Melissa Russell, coordinator of the THRIVE program and faculty member at BYU-Idaho.

This semester, THRIVE is held in two block sessions. The second block of THRIVE will run from March 2 to April 1 every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. It usually costs $25 to sign up but is free this upcoming block because it will be taught over Zoom.

According to the BYU-I website, “Some of the topics include nature, physical fitness, nutrition, relationships, technology, and meaning.”

These tips can be very prevalent for students at this time.

According to the American Psychological Association, “Anxiety is the top presenting concern among college students (41.6 percent), followed by depression (36.4 percent).”

Even though mental illnesses have become more prevalent, there are many sources that can help. THRIVE teaches valuable tools and has had a powerful impact on many students.

Maddy Curtis, a junior studying elementary education, discovered the THRIVE program when she was going through a hard time.

“At the time I had recently gone through a depressive episode, and I wanted to learn some coping mechanisms to help myself and make some new friends too,” Curtis said.

Curtis shared her experience from THRIVE.

“I had some really good experiences where I got outside my comfort zone and learned that I can do things, even if they’re hard,” Curtis said. “I made some good friends and really learned about managing and alleviating symptoms of depression and anxiety.”

Curtis is not the only student who has been impacted by THRIVE. A student who wishes to remain anonymous benefited from THRIVE as well.

“THRIVE has been a huge blessing in my life,” said a previous THRIVE participant. “I have stopped self-harming, and my marriage is better too because I now realize the importance of celebrating little things. You get to be around people that can relate to you in a safe environment.”

All students are invited to come and see what THRIVE can offer.

Students can register for the program through the BYU-I website.