Let Christmas begin

Snow-capped buildings have made their way to Rexburg, and while some students can’t wait to get out of the snow, others see it as the perfect addition to campus for the season.

As soon as Thanksgiving ended, the snow began to cover Rexburg, adding to the Christmas spirit on campus.

Along with the snow, the BYU-Idaho staff has adorned almost every building on campus with wreaths, trees, ornaments and lights.

“I’m very grateful for the decorations because I feel like if we didn’t have them it would just feel so bland and boring and it would just be us waiting for the semester to end,” said Kenzie Phillips, a sophomore studying business finance.

The decorations, like the inflatable snowman located outside of the bowling alley or the bells on the door handles around the Manwaring Center are an annual tradition on campus. Some decorations are even interactive, like the glasses donation box in the McKay Library.

“I feel like they bring a piece of home for everyone that sees them because not everyone can go home for the holidays. Decorating does that, man,” said Madi Stallings, a junior studying sociology.

The largest decorations on campus are located in front of the Taylor Building. A 25-foot tall Christmas tree and a nativity set are placed there, surrounded by lights hung through all the trees.

“When we see the decorations it gives us hope for Christmas. We are reminded of Christ,” Phillips said. “I like to reflect back on what Christ did and all that he went through. It gives me the strength to endure to the end of finals.”