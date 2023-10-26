Many woke up to an unexpected white fall morning in Rexburg on Thursday.

It’s not unusual for Rexburg to experience a lot of snow. According to the Western Regional Climate Center website, Rexburg gets an average of 55 inches of snowfall per year.

A winter weather advisory was released early this morning warning Rexburg residents and visitors of snow until noon on Thursday.

Although Rexburg is forecasted to stay sunny until the beginning of next week, Rexburg’s snow season is starting and will last until May.

The wet season will increase {chances of car accidents due to the slippery streets. Residents and visitors may take the time to learn how to drive safely in winter weather conditions.