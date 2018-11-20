Let’s accept others’ differences, for their good can add to ours

There may have been some point in your life where you have heard someone say, “opposites attract.” Well, according to one Barna study, they don’t.

“No matter where friends meet, people tend to be drawn to those who are more like them. … (However,) friendship with those who are different to us increases empathy and causes a shift in our views toward them—in very positive ways,” according to Barna’s article “U.S. Adults Have Few Friends — and They’re Mostly Alike.”

This makes sense if you think about it. People like people similar to them. They may better relate to one another and have a lot of the same interests or views. Of course, there are exceptions. There are individuals who have friends that are actually very different from them in terms of personality and other characteristics.

Although we and our friends may be alike, that does’t necessarily mean we wouldn’t accept those who aren’t. In fact, we as a Scroll editorial board believe you should try and embrace all — even if hard — all that is “virtuous, lovely, or of good report or praiseworthy” (Articles of Faith 1:13).

As a nation, as a people, we are becoming more and more diverse too. According to Barna, “Gen Z is the most diverse generation we’ve observed in American history, and this could be driving their engagement with those unlike them.” A majority of them (63 percent) enjoy time with individuals different from them, and 31 percent have differing beliefs than their friends who shape, but not necessarily mirror their identity.

We at Scroll believe everyone should follow Gen Z’s example. If they can have friends who aren’t mostly like them, couldn’t the rest of us?

According to a different Barna article, in 2017, 47 percent of American adults strongly agreed that American diversity is valuable and “people from different culture enrich America.” These adults included various age groups, ethnicities and faiths. This shows that although our friends may be similar to us, some of us also recognize the good that differences can do.

Additionally, despite what many think, Americans have been more open to allowing immigrants in the country: In 2017, only 23 percent of adults strongly believed that we let too many immigrants into the country, according to Barna. Thirty-one percent of adults strongly believed we should welcome refugees in crisis.

This was surprising with all the changes the Trump administration is making regarding immigration policy, but a good surprising. We at Scroll believe various cultures and the people from them do enrich this country. They can improve, better, enhance and add to us. We just have to allow for it to happen. If we are close-minded and unwelcoming, we may be losing more in the end, for we may be missing out — missing out on valuable friendships and the good different cultures and peoples offer. We should aim to increase those percentages.

According to a Pew Research Center article, “A majority of Americans continue to say the United States is a better place to live as a result of its growing racial and ethnic diversity.” Fifty-eight percent of U.S. adults surveyed earlier this year said that an increasing number of people from many different nationalities, ethnic groups, and races make the U.S. a better place to live.

Let’s make it better then.

The nine percent who said those differences make it a worse place to live and 31 percent who said it makes no real difference probably do have legitimate reasons, but we should strive to help them see the glass full rather than half empty.

We at Scroll believe looking on the bright side and keeping a positive outlook benefits us all. It betters not only ourselves but those around us as well: If we have a positive attitude toward people seemingly different from us, we will then be able to establish good relationships. The opportunity will be there. Here at BYU-Idaho, we are surrounded by so many different people — different ethnicities, races, views, opinions, likes, dislikes, backgrounds and nationalities — so many different friendships to be made and enjoyed, so much potential good. We may even come to see and realize others aren’t that different from us after all. Additionally, such positivity will allow for productivity and progression. Though there is nothing wrong with recognizing potential negatives, we shouldn’t let them hold us back as a nation and hinder us both as individuals and as an ever-growing diverse people.

Opposites are different in every way from each other, but, at least from what science shows, they do, in fact, attract and create a very strong bond at that.