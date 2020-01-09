Let’s Gogh to the Spori Gallery

First Exhibit:

Creation, Expulsion, Redemption: Adam D. Thomas

Opening Reception: Jan. 15, 2020

Exhibits: Jan. 16 – Feb. 26, 2020

Adam D. Thomas teaches sculpture in the BYU-Idaho art department. He wants the exhibit to connect visitors with the empowering and ennobling concepts of The Human Condition, taught in the temple, through a familiar story: The creation, expulsion and redemption of Adam and Eve. Highlights include unique, modern installations representing family connections, genealogy and ancestral heritage.

Second Exhibit:

Jorge Cocco Santángelo: Sacred Events from The Book of Mormon

Opening Reception: March 4, 2020

Exhibits: March 5 – April 9, 2020

World-renowned artist Jorge Cocco Santángelo returns to the Spori Gallery with a collection of new Book of Mormon paintings, ushering in the Church’s 2020 “Come, Follow Me” curriculum. This world-premiere exhibit will draw inspiration from The Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ as Cocco uses a style called “Sacrocubist.”