Let’s not be afraid of embracing change

The past three years have been full of change, to say the least. From moving on from high school to having all my friends depart on their missions to switching living situations every three and a half months, change has been a large part of my college experience. I haven’t felt like I’ve had a bed of my own since 2015.

It can be daunting to accept the fact that I have lived with over 35 different roommates thus far in my college experience, but it’s also fun to think about all the things I’ve been able to learn from living with people who were brought up so differently than myself.

American-British philosopher Alan Wilson Watts once said, “The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance.”

As we approach the end of this semester, there are many changes coming. Some students are moving, some are graduating, some are getting married, others preparing for changes to their class schedules. Here at Scroll we are preparing to go from print to solely digital content.

Someone once told me, “There’s no growth in the comfort zone.” I know this to be true. When I was a new freshman in high school I started running cross country. I came to know that I got better when I was challenging myself to work harder than I ever had before. I improved most when working hard to make changes.

We can’t be afraid of change.

When I was nine years old my family made a big move from Washington state down to Utah. I was excited. I remember being nervous about making new friends, living in a new place and practically having a new start. I remember the transition being a bit of a bumpy ride. I remember embracing the change with my siblings by my side who could relate well to me.

Looking back now, the big change of moving to Utah was actually a blessing. I gained skills and tried new things I was afraid of back in Washington. Overcoming the fears I had and taking the opportunity to take this blank slate and make the best of it was life-changing.

Life changes help us to grow stronger. It’s easy to get caught in fear of the unknown, unsure of what the next step will be. That is completely normal. Embracing change is not an easy task.

Recently, my roommates have been trying their hardest to convince me to appreciate some of their beloved country music. While that task is not a change which will come any time soon, a line in one of the songs they play all the time stood out to me. It’s a song about how life changes so much.

“You never know what’s gonna happen, you make your plans and you hear God laughing,” Thomas Rhett sings in his song “Life Changes”.

I know I’ve felt this way while attempting to plan out my life. God has a pretty great sense of humor, and oftentimes it can be an interesting adjustment to accept unexpected changes.

Looking back to pre-Socratic philosophers, we can take in the phrase “life is flux” which in Greek comes to mean, everything or all things change. Let’s embrace the fact that the only constant in our lives is change.

The past three years have indeed been full of change but also a time of growing. Change is important. Embrace the future and think about the incredible things we can accomplish in the next three years.