Did you know that this is the 50th year that our school news organization, Scroll, goes by the name of Scroll?

In 50 years, and over 100 years of local history, Scroll has gone by many titles: Viking Flashes, The Student Rays and The Purple Flash, to name a few. In all these years, all the changes in management, the different styles of editors-in-chief and the stories that affect Rexburg, Scroll remains the same in one fundamental aspect — it’s a platform for writers to learn and grow.

When I came to BYU-Idaho, I felt smaller and quieter than I ever had in my life. I knew that my Father in Heaven loved who I was, but I didn’t believe it. I only knew myself as a girl capable of failure.

Now, despite the challenges I have hidden in the personal corners of my life, I feel larger than life. I feel confident in myself as a leader, a friend, a wife. Having the opportunity as editor-in-chief of Scroll gave me the tangible experience necessary that has verified something: I can accomplish whatever I set my mind to. Now as I embark on my professional career, I know I can handle whatever comes my way.

Trust me, I am terrified and excited to embark in the world outside of college. But, I pray that as Scroll continues to grow, those who take the practicum or work on staff can have a similar experiences. I want them to know they are loved, valued and needed, and that whatever their past, whatever their struggles, there is a place for them at Scroll. Writer or not, creative or not, Scroll is a place to learn and feel included.

In my work as editor-in-chief, the staff and I brought back a printed edition of Scroll, which covered the inauguration of President Meredith. We successfully covered the October 2023 session of general conference. We created a documentary that covered the work of Idaho National Laboratory. We reignited the Journalism Society on campus. We rebuilt our website and reworked our style guide. We dusted, organized and decorated the Scroll office in the back of Spori 114.

The only reason we were able to do all this is through the help of our wonderful faculty, students and staff. So, as the semester rolls to a close and my time as a college student ends, I can only think of one thing to say to those who work with Scroll.

Thank you.