Letter to the Editor: Kirkham

This article was written and submitted to scrolleditor@byui.edu by Boston Walch.

With the demolition of the Oscar A. Kirkham Building, we not only lose our stage, but a place to rehearse, prepare for tours, our Research & Creative Works Conference live performance sessions, etc. We have heard rumors about a new arts building and pray it will include an auditorium as incredible as our dear Kirkham’s. It’s especially odd as they just renovated the light system. But this is not the worst news.

I hope that the new arts building includes dance studios. I’ll tell you why.

They are gutting our studios. This is incredulous. These studios are new, well-equipped for dancers and large — despite the fact that the program is growing, and they are becoming over-crowded. In our corner of the Manwaring Center, we have a well-developed program. Our costume shop, as well as our over-qualified professors offices, our dressing rooms and our studios all make up this little corner. If you come to look at it and its organization and beauty — it seems terribly odd to waste all that money and development just to replace it with stuffy offices.

This leaves us wondering — “Why?” But no one has an answer for us besides a grimace. You may wonder where we will have class now. We are being moved to the John W. Hart Building temporarily. There is no way they can hold us effectively with not enough appropriate space. They are displacing over 200 students in the dance major.

The Hart Building has two dance studios. One is well-equipped, but little, and they haven’t allowed dance majors to use it in the past. The second one is even tinier in the basement. It’s nicknamed “the dungeon” for a reason. It’s stuffy, and has two huge pillars breaking up the space. There is no way a jazz, modern, contemporary or ballroom dance class could prove functional in that space. Normally our footworks classes are held here. However, with non-sprung floors they give all these dancers shin-splints and other injuries.

Are we to dance in the gym? Am I paying almost $3,000 worth of tuition to come to a college in a fine arts program only to have class in a gym? One, we are an arts major, what are we doing in an exercise science building? Two — the only reason I can think of that they wouldn’t wait to kick us out of our space before we have new studios is that they mean to cut our program.

This is not a new tribulation to the arts. It’s ignorance to believe there is no purpose or academic value in the arts. After all, when culture is destitute and hope is lost, what survives? Are not the arts the only thing to survive? They teach us our history. Art history was already cut as a program. Is this disturbing enough yet? It is also proven that university campuses with variety, including the arts, have higher academic success overall. Wait, the arts influences business majors? Indeed. We even improve their grades. I’m not sure what the goal behind what is happening here is, but if it’s an attempt to refocus BYU-Idaho solely on business and academics, I can’t see how this is a profitable solution.

Will they cut us? Or will we be integrated in the new arts building? This is how it feels: Men with suits and white gloves don’t come to observe our classes, culture or development. They disregard us as pieces on their polished chess sets that no longer belong. It’s frightening to not know why we are being moved. I love being a student at BYU-I. I love the Spirit I feel here and the integration of the gospel in all of my classes. I love the artist I am becoming. Why would we get rid of that? I don’t know what direction this university is trying to find, but I know it must be inspired. I have difficulty seeing how these actions against us fit into something inspired. We deserve to know the future of our program. We deserve to be heard.

They are giving intramural sports new turf, and they are throwing ours away. We don’t “just dance.” We discuss, we learn history, we apply all styles of art, we study teaching methods and philosophy and embody what we learn, we learn how integrated the gospel is in dance, we research and write papers. Our classes are hard and difficult. Some of us spend a range of 5 to 10 hours a week on projects that aren’t required because of our passion. Why are the arts being punished?