Libertarian stands alone

Over the last few months in Rexburg and across the country, people have picked sides for who to support during the 2020 presidential election. While many chose between Trump or Biden, Aaron Mason, a freshman studying economics, voted for Jo Jorgensen.

As vice-chair for the Libertarian Party of Idaho, Mason said he voted for Jorgensen because, as a Libertarian, he believes people should be free and left alone to do what they want.

Mason stood across the street from a Trump rally waving his Jorgensen flag and poster by himself. He hoped he could show people they weren’t alone in voting for a third party candidate.

“A lot of people feel like they have to vote for Trump or they have to vote for Biden because the other guy can’t win and nobody else is going to vote for third party,” Mason said. “It’s nice for people to see somebody else doesn’t like the two-party system.”

He believes both Trump and Biden have done things that upset both sides, including the political platform they represent.

“They’ve all done terrible things and we’re just kind of done with it, we’re sick of voting for whoever we want and then getting John McCains,” Mason said.

Mason’s research led him to the set of beliefs he currently has. Growing up he would watch a lot of Fox News with his mother but was introduced to the idea of Libertarianism by some of the philosophies presented on Fox News.

“We’re predominantly LDS, we’ve seen really bad things happen from the government — we’ve been pushed across the freaking country because government got too big, too greedy and too bigoted,” Mason said. “And you know that’s something that we should be really wary of, and I think that allowing more freedom would result in a happier and better society than more government and more restrictions (would).”