The BYU-Idaho Plant Shop will host its last workshop of the semester on Friday from 6-8 p.m.

The theme for the DIY night is “Life in a Bottle” and will be held at the shop, located in the Ezra Taft Benson Building in room 275. Students will make personal terrariums.

According to Ambius, terrariums “are indoor gardens in a sealed container” where “the plants and the soil … release water vapor – essentially recycling water —” which is “then collected onto the walls of the vessel and trickles down to the soil. Terrariums are self-nourishing, which is why they require little maintenance if sealed.”

The event will cost $19.99 plus tax per person, which can be paid at the door with cash or card.

Jake Pehrson, a greenhouse worker and senior studying horticulture, said these workshops can help students enter a relaxed environment away from their schoolwork.

“Guests can expect a welcoming environment with music, people and plants to de-stress as we approach finals,” Pehrson said.

Pehrson helped with the Plant Shop’s previous DIY night where students made personal herbs gardens. He said that these events connect students with the medical benefits of plants including help with decreasing stress levels.

Pehrson is looking forward to participating in another workshop.

“Personally, (I am) looking forward to having a little terrarium to put on my desk and watch grow,” Pehrson said.

Workshop participants will also have access to after-hours shopping at the plant shop. Those who do not wish to participate are also able to come and shop during the workshop.

“We just picked up some awesome plants from Utah and know that people would love to see them,” Pehrson said. “I’m excited to see all of the new ones in the plant shop during this exclusive after-hours event.”

Check out the BYU-I Plant Shop’s Instagram for more information on the terrarium workshop and updates on the store.