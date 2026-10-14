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A look at BYU-Idaho’s Light the Legacy celebration

by Valentina Munoz | Oct 14, 2026 | Campus Events | 0 comments

The president of the shool stands in front of a screen next his wife
President Meredith adresses crowd at Light the Legacy event .Image Credit: Valentina Riveroll

BYU-Idaho students, faculty and community members gathered on campus on Oct. 9 for Light the Legacy, an event celebrating the university’s 25th anniversary.

The celebration featured a parade, the lighting of the BYUI torch, drones and a fireworks show. The event took place as part of the university’s “In the Midst of Miracles” celebration, which recognizes its history and community. Attendees had the opportunity to purchase food from food trucks and university merchandise while participating in activities throughout the evening.

The event also marked the return of Thor, the university’s Viking mascot, to campus. Students and community members joined the celebration to recognize the university’s milestone and campus traditions.

Ligth the Legacy Countdown. Image Credit : Valentina Riveroll
People marching in a parade with a sign that says "BYU-Idaho radio."
BYU-Idaho Radio representatives presenting in the Light the Legacy night light parade. Image Credit: Valentina Riveroll
Four people on a stage outside lighting a torch.
The BYU-Idaho torch is lit by Elder David A. Bednar, his wife, Susan Bednar, and BYU-Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III and his wife, Jennifer Meredith, during the Light the Legacy celebration. Image Credit: Valentina Riveroll
Cheerleaders showing off a graphic on the back of t-shirts that say "The Vikings are back."
BYU-Idaho cheerleading team display shirts reading “The Vikings Are Back!” during the Light the Legacy celebration Oct. 9 in Rexburg, Idaho. Image Credit: Valentina Riveroll
A viking mascot playing a drum with for men wearing viking helmets beside him. A screen behind them says "Unity."
Thor, BYU-Idaho's Vikings mascot, returns to campus during the Light the Legacy celebration. Image Credit: Valentina Riveroll
Two people standing in front of a torch on a stage.
Elder David A. Bednar and his wife, Susan Bednar, stand together on stage during the BYU-Idaho torch-lighting ceremony at the Light the Legacy celebration. Image Credit: Valentina Riveroll
Cheerleaders posing for a photo.
Members of the 2026 BYU-Idaho cheer team pose together in blue shirts and white skirts, holding blue-and-white pom-poms during the Light the Legacy celebration. Image credit: Valentina Riveroll
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