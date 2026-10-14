A look at BYU-Idaho’s Light the Legacy celebration

BYU-Idaho students, faculty and community members gathered on campus on Oct. 9 for Light the Legacy, an event celebrating the university’s 25th anniversary.

The celebration featured a parade, the lighting of the BYUI torch, drones and a fireworks show. The event took place as part of the university’s “In the Midst of Miracles” celebration, which recognizes its history and community. Attendees had the opportunity to purchase food from food trucks and university merchandise while participating in activities throughout the evening.

The event also marked the return of Thor, the university’s Viking mascot, to campus. Students and community members joined the celebration to recognize the university’s milestone and campus traditions.

Ligth the Legacy Countdown. Image Credit : Valentina Riveroll

BYU-Idaho Radio representatives presenting in the Light the Legacy night light parade. Image Credit: Valentina Riveroll

The BYU-Idaho torch is lit by Elder David A. Bednar, his wife, Susan Bednar, and BYU-Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III and his wife, Jennifer Meredith, during the Light the Legacy celebration. Image Credit: Valentina Riveroll

BYU-Idaho cheerleading team display shirts reading “The Vikings Are Back!” during the Light the Legacy celebration Oct. 9 in Rexburg, Idaho. Image Credit: Valentina Riveroll

Thor, BYU-Idaho's Vikings mascot, returns to campus during the Light the Legacy celebration. Image Credit: Valentina Riveroll

Elder David A. Bednar and his wife, Susan Bednar, stand together on stage during the BYU-Idaho torch-lighting ceremony at the Light the Legacy celebration. Image Credit: Valentina Riveroll