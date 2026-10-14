A look at BYU-Idaho’s Light the Legacy celebration

President Meredith adresses crowd at Light the Legacy event .Image Credit: Valentina Riveroll
BYU-Idaho students, faculty and community members gathered on campus on Oct. 9 for Light the Legacy, an event celebrating the university’s 25th anniversary.
The celebration featured a parade, the lighting of the BYUI torch, drones and a fireworks show. The event took place as part of the university’s “In the Midst of Miracles” celebration, which recognizes its history and community. Attendees had the opportunity to purchase food from food trucks and university merchandise while participating in activities throughout the evening.
The event also marked the return of Thor, the university’s Viking mascot, to campus. Students and community members joined the celebration to recognize the university’s milestone and campus traditions.
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