Light the World 2020

In a dark year, we can find light through serving others. The Light the World initiative provides different ways to serve others.



According to the Come unto Christ webpage, #LightTheWorld is an invitation to transform Christmas into a season of service. It’s a worldwide movement to touch hearts and change lives by doing the things Jesus did: feeding the hungry, comforting the lonely, visiting the sick and afflicted and showing kindness to everyone.

The phrase and hashtag “Light the World” comes from Matthew 5:14, “Ye are the light of the world.” #LightTheWorld is the perfect way to let our light — and His light — shine brightly.

Laura Vazquez, an alumna, has found that making it a goal to participate in Light the World each day has blessed her life.

“I am participating by following all the prompts given and posting about it on social media,” Vazquez said. “My mom told me growing up if I wanted to feel better to look for ways to help others. Light the World has helped me so much recently due to all the current hardships going on in the world. It has helped me see the good and has helped give me hope.”

The Light the World initiative has a helpful calendar with ways to get involved. Here are some potential ideas: thinking of someone you can serve each day, giving as Jesus did by donating to a charity or volunteering, highlighting a Christlike hero on social media or watching the Christ Child.

To Victoria Chase, a sophomore studying nursing, Light the World is a time to give to others.

“Light the World means to me a time for us to give to others, a time to be selfless instead of selfish, and I think it brings light to Christ’s birth and gives us a great reminder of what it means to be a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Chase said. “It’s something I look forward to every year.”

Amber Davis, a senior studying communication, has found that Light the World has helped her look outside of her personal life and reach out to others.

“I’ve been able to build stronger relationships with friends, family and our Savior,” Davis said. “I’ve also learned that no act of kindness is too small. Even the tiniest things can make someone’s day.”

As we love and serve each day the way Jesus did, we can end 2020 on a hopeful and {{c}}Christlike note.

Learn more about Light the World at Comeuntochrist.org