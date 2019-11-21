Light up the Christmas season

A Campus Christmas will take place on Nov. 21 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on all floors of the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center.

The event will include a showing of “Frosty the Snowman,” an ugly sweater contest, a snowball fight, Christmas-themed escape rooms and more.

The Christmas tree lighting will take place at 8 p.m. at the Taylor quad. It will include a musical performance, hot chocolate, hot cider and donuts.

Tristan Lamb, a sophomore studying marketing and a member of the campus life events council said, “the cool thing about A Campus Christmas is it’s one of our free activities, so there’s going to be a lot more people coming out.”

The university store will be having sales, free gift wrap and pictures with Santa.

