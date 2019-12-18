Lighting the world one by one

Every Christmas season since 2016, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints runs the Light the World initiative. According to comeuntochrist.org, this year’s theme is serving how Christ did: “One by one.”

This year, anyone can sign up to receive daily text messages with reminders to light the world that day.

“Sometimes [the invitations] are simple, sometimes they’re not, but the attitude that has been instilled in me is one that looks more toward service and brightening other people now,” said Alex Kempton, a junior studying biology.

The initiative also offers shareable images and videos, a printable advent calendar and Giving Machines in 10 worldwide locations. For those who do not have access to the Giving Machines, the Church suggests finding other ways to be charitable this holiday season on JustServe.org.

The initiative has inspired BYU-Idaho students to light the world in meaningful and personal ways.

“A couple of days ago, I received a text from one of my friends,” Kempton said. “It wasn’t one of the challenges, it was just that my friend was thinking of me. It warmed my heart, and I thought, ‘I should pay it forward!’ So, I shot another friend a text, thanking her for everything that she does for me.”

In connection with the annual initiative, the Church released a 14-minute video titled “The Christ Child.” It depicts the Savior’s birth through the perspectives of Mary and Joseph, the shepherds and the wise men. This look into the Savior’s birth is unique because the video is entirely in Hebrew.

“In sort of a roundabout way [the Light the World initiative] has affected my overall mood,” Kempton said. “Even though it’s not necessarily something that is prescribed, it turns my focus towards wanting to light other people’s worlds.”

The final invitation on the advent calendar is for December 26th. The invitation is to set a goal to find ways to light the world every day in the coming year. How will BYU-I students continue to light the world in 2020?