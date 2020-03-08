Lights, camera, Rexburg: Highlighting short films on campus

The art of storytelling has been around for ages. Plays, books and comics make up just a few of the ways a story can be told, and the film is another common medium.

Movies have been around for eras, with the first motion picture being shown in 1888, according to headsup.boyslife.org. A film’s ability to present and add more depth to a story attracts fans and artists alike, a pull that two BYU-Idaho students have embraced.

Craig Mumford, a junior studying communication, and Matt Pond, a senior also studying communication, have come together to create a short film titled The Artifact through the short film production class. Mumford and Pond desire to be creators, so they feel that film is the way to do it.

“I had always wanted to take the short film class,” Pond said. “I always had this desire to create stories and be involved in that process, and it has been a learning experience for sure.”

Mumford wants this experience to help his future career in advertising and feels that the class will help him transform ideas from his mind to the screen.

“There is always a story to find in your advertisement,” Mumford said. “Clients don’t always want to hear that, they want you to sell products. But there is always a story, and you just have to find it. This class can only help you create good content to get your story across.”

The short film tells the story of a high school aged girl who yearns to find her place and belong. When she comes across a mysterious artifact, her experiences at school change drastically as she is forced to decide if being popular is truly worth the trouble the artifact has caused.

Mumford kept some key details confidential and said that people would have to attend the screening to find out the rest.

Mumford personally connects with the theme of the story. Much of the inspiration for the film came from a project his teacher did in the past.

Pond has been pivotal in the development and adaptation of the story to show what the pair is trying to depict. Their goal is to have the twists of the movie unfold to the audience.

Mumford and Pond continue to work diligently, trying to bring their idea to life despite their inexperience in film making.

“There have been a lot of hiccups to deal with,” Pond said. “We had our lead quit on us, some people on the production team didn’t measure up, so we had to make up the difference. It has been a lot of just trying to be workable.”

Despite these challenges, the team is hopeful for the final product, which will be shown on April 8.

“We are both still confident we can pull this off,” Mumford said. “There have been moments I thought I was going to have a heart attack, but I am grateful for the opportunity to learn.”

Mumford and Pond hope the film will share an underlying message that people are significant, even if their days are not. With a shared desire to make a relatable film, The Artifact aims to leave audiences with something to take away.