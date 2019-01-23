LGBTQ+ resource group holding “Listen, Learn, Love” meeting

Sharing is caring!











A Listen, Learn and Love conference on LGBTQ+ members will be held tonight at the Romance Theater on Main Street, at 7 p.m.

Listen, Learn and Love is a resource for the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to learn about LGBTQ+ members. The event gives attendees a chance to see what LGBTQ+ members face in their lives as members of the Church. The group and the event are not sponsored, promoted or endorsed by the Church or BYU-Idaho.

This conference is an event held for families, local leaders, individual and LGBTQ+ members.

Richard Ostler, founder of Listen, Learn and Love, said, “I didn’t know what I picked up that is not accurate about the LGBTQ people, so I decided to let LGBTQ people teach me about themselves.”

Ostler has held fourteen events and will still hold more. Listen, Learn and Love started after Ostler served as a bishop in a single’s ward, and met with some LGBTQ+ members in the ward. Ostler started a podcast and later started to hold events.

The conference is free, and those interested can register at this link.