Listen to devotional to learn about how God knows you

Michael Lewis, the BYU-Idaho photography coordinator, spoke at devotional about the importance of how a loving God cares and loves each of His children Tuesday, on Oct. 27.

“He sees the beginning from the end and helped me get the experience needed to qualify me to be able to work here,” said Lewis.

He taught that a loving Father in Heaven patiently waits for us to ask Him questions. First seek and knock, then the Lord will open. As we ask, we can receive answers to prayers.

“I’m an advocate of listening to the Spirit and learning what the Lord would have you do,” Lewis said.

He shared that as we listen to the Spirit we can better understand what the Lord expects us to become. He shared a general conference talk from October 2011 called “You Matter to Him” from Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf about how the Lord sees our potential for who we will become.

Lewis shared that one of the reasons he loves photography is because he can capture God’s creation.

“I love to be up in the mountains and feel like Moses of old, on top of the mountain communing with God,” Lewis said.

Before accepting the job as photography coordinator at BYU-Idaho Lewis had an eventful weekend: His sister got married, he had an interview at BYU-I for the photographer position, his wife gave birth at six months, they lost their baby and had a funeral for young Michael Scott.

“God did not leave us alone during such a challenging time,” Lewis said. “Instead, He poured out many tender mercies through so many others.”

If you want to listen to devotional tune into the BYU-Idaho radio from 11:30 a.m. to noon each Tuesday to hear an inspiring message.