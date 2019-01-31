LISTEN: What are they sacrificing in that building? A professor’s conversion story

Douglas Edmonds, a professor in the Religion Department, tells the story of how he went from hearing rumors of sacrifices happening in the seminary building across the street from his high school to serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints less than two years later.

The following transcript has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Mickayeen Farner: [00:00:00] So I’m here with Douglas Edmonds. He is a religion professor on campus. How long have you been teaching here?

Edmonds: [00:00:10] This is my second semester. I was with Church Education for 21 years previous teaching seminary and institute and we moved here in June.

Farner: [00:00:16] What is the story of your conversion?

Edmonds: [00:00:46] When you get to the high school age, there’s lots of stories, and obviously people were opposed the Church that make all kinds of comments about who the Mormons are and what they believe and so forth. We had a seminary across the street from the high school. It was a huge two-story building, and so my whole high school career I’m watching these large groups of members of the Church walking across to go to the seminary building and my non-members of the Church friends would often make fun of them and make up stories about what they were doing at the building. We heard all kinds of things about what was happening at the seminary building: seances and sacrifices of animals and immorality — we had all kinds of things that we’d make up about what was happening. So one day I made the decision that I was going to infiltrate the seminary and find out for myself what was really going on over there so I could come back and report.

Edmonds: [00:01:49] And so I took my lunch period and … so I jumped into the big group and crossed the crosswalk and headed towards the front door of the seminary building. I had in my mind that I was just going to go into the building, and I was going to sit in the class and nobody was gonna notice me, and so I walked in and went down the hallway and took the first door on the right. And I sat in the very back seat of this class. So I was kind of just hoping that nobody would say anything. And for the most part it was pretty stress-free. Somebody came by and set a hymn book on my desk and set a set of scriptures on my desk and just said, “welcome.” And so I felt pretty good about it. So they started the class and Brother Ogletree was the seminary teacher and he was he started with an opening hymn and they had a student pray and then there was a short devotional from one of the students and then Brother Ogletree got up to give his lesson and from my recollection he was — we were Old Testament that year [sic] — and he was studying the Book of Jeremiah.

Edmonds: [00:03:03] And so he has us open up our scriptures to the Book of Jeremiah — which I had no idea where it was at. And so he begins reading and he reads the famous Jeremiah chapter 1, verse 5 and it says, “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee and ordained thee a prophet unto the nations.”

Edmonds: [00:03:23] And so he begins to teach this lesson and use this scripture. He begins to develop this idea of premortal life, that we lived with God, and God knew us as his sons and daughters and that God had a plan for our lives. And so as I’m listening to this explanation of Jeremiah and some of the doctrines related to it, it was kind of an enlightening moment for me. It was the first time I think that I had made the connection between God and me being his child. And so that was super empowering, and I was trying to sit there and not show my excitement. But I was just overwhelmed with this idea that I was literally a son of God and that I knew him before I was born and that I had purpose here because of that. That was starting to stir my soul and I was sitting there almost on the edge of my seat. Every word that he said was just like so empowering and so — he testified a lot that day that — he says, “I want each of you know that God lives and that he is your Father and that you lived with him before you were born and that you promised him that you would do certain things and when you got here to immortality.”

Edmonds: [00:04:46] And so that was pretty powerful. And then he went to a quote that I won’t quote it correctly, but it was a quote from the Prophet Joseph Smith. It basically said all those who were called to minister to the inhabitants of this world were foreordained to that position in the grand council of heaven before this world was. And so he began kind of teaching the concept of Jeremiah had a mission and that I had a mission and we all have missions that we promised.

Edmonds: [00:05:17] And as he’s talking to the class he turns and he says, “I want to say something to the young men. I want you young men in this class, I want you to know that you were foreordained in the grand councils of heaven before this world was to proclaim the gospel to the world. You promised God in the moral life that you would declare his message to the world.” And so I’m listening in and it’s a pretty powerful statement. And so he turns to go write something on the board and he paused two steps before he got to the board just kind of pauses and stops and doesn’t say anything, and his back is to us and so that he turns around and he says, “I’ve had an impression to restate something I just said with greater emphasis. I want every young man in this room. Every young man in this room to know that you were foreordained in the grand councils of heaven before this world was to proclaim the gospel to the world.”

Edmonds: [00:06:33] And when he repeated the word “every young man” it was like a lightning bolt to my soul … it seemed as if Brother Ogletree and I were the only ones in the room. Everybody had kind of disappeared. It was like this weird moment. And I’m looking at him and it’s like every young man is like ringing through my ears and so anyway that that hit me pretty solid.

Edmonds: [00:07:00] So that was kind of stirring in my soul, and we finished the lesson up, he did some other things and Jeremiah and then we had a closing prayer, and I jumped up to bolt out of the seminary room and headed down the hallway and then I waited in line to push the button to go across the crosswalk and so the light crosswalk comes on says we can go across, and I step into the street and had this like really powerful spiritual moment where I heard something in my mind. A voice said, in my head, “you will serve a mission for this Church.” And I almost audibly laughed like I was having this conversation with something, but it was just like it was me and whatever voice and I kind of laughed at the voice. Knowing at the time I knew nothing about the Church, I didn’t have a copy of this Book of Mormon or hadn’t met with the missionaries or whatever and so I just kind of laughed. But the voice came into my mind and said you will serve a mission for this Church.

Edmonds: [00:08:05] I kind of moved on and just had that experience into about two or three weeks later and somewhere in that time period there was a young man that was a member of the Church that I played football with at the high school team, and one day after practice he comes up and he says, “Hey, would you be interested in coming over to my house and watching a movie with some friends?” He was a new kid that had moved from Pocatello, Idaho, and I was wanting him to you know have a new friend get to know him better. So I said, “Yeah I’d love to come over and watch a movie with some friends.” And so we went over.

Edmonds: [00:08:44] I went over that day and rang the doorbell as mom answered and she walked me in. And as soon as I walked in the door I could smell that she was popping popcorn and she had other treats and she had all kinds of goodies set out of the table. She says, “Help yourself grab a bunch we’re going to start the movie here.” So I got a bunch of snacks and … went downstairs on the couch and my friend put the movie. And it was Joseph Smith’s First Vision and it was the old one. It was the old like 60s weird psychedelic music in the background.

Edmonds: [00:09:19] It was just kind of kind of awkward, and I watched Joseph Smith’s First Vision, and then we got done with the video and he says, “What’d you think?” And I said, “Truthfully?” And he goes, “Yeah.” I said, “Kind of awkward.”

Edmonds: [00:09:36] It was kind of awkward because it was a weird video. The new Joseph Smith video is way better, but the older one was really kind of quirky, so it was kind of awkward. He goes, “Oh OK.” And he says, “Well would you be interested in learning any more? I mean about that event or about our Church?”

Edmonds: [00:09:57] And I said, “Well maybe.” He goes, “Well these other friends of mine over here are the missionaries.”

Edmonds: [00:10:03] So the friends that he invited were two sister missionaries … and just kind of on the spot he says, “Would you be willing to meet with them?” I said, “Yeah, I’ll meet with them.” And I wasn’t quite sure where I was at with it yet, but I said I would be willing to meet with them.

Edmonds: [00:10:29] And so I met with them two times during the week and discussions start to progress a little bit. Having kind of a good experience with it. And so three weeks from the time that I met with my friend there to watch the video and met the missionaries for the first time, I was getting baptized. So my best friend in high school ended up baptizing me into the Church and (it was) a wonderful experience. They had invited — it felt like the majority of the high school. They had it set up in a room that had partitions and they had to open them all the way into the cultural hall, and there were hundreds of people there, kids from the high school came and just flocks … they were piled in there and it was a powerful experience, felt totally supported. About a year and a half later … I got a call to serve in the Raleigh North Carolina Mission. There’s are lots of other things in there, but that’s kind of the foundational stuff that took place.

Farner: [00:11:43] We’ve talked about this in class before too, how conversion is more of a lifelong journey than one event. In terms what I’ve seen in my life, what’s common with people is once they are converted, once they’re baptized, there is a fire that is ignited. What is something that you do daily that you would advise others to kind of keep that fire lit?

Edmonds: [00:12:27] I remember a quote from President Packer that said something to the idea of testimonies often found in the bearing of it. And so something that I’ve tried to do consistently in my life is to bear testimony as often as I can to as many people as I can. It seems for me that every single time I bear my testimony to somebody … two things happen: One, I have a reconfirming witness of what I already know. The second thing that tends to happen is that the Holy Ghost then elevates something that I didn’t know to gain something more; some new enlightenment that comes as a result of sharing my testimony. So that that’s something that I’ve tried to do throughout my life, and I encourage my children to do — we have six kids — and I tell them often to bear their testimonies to keep their fire alive.

Farner: [00:13:47] I appreciate you sitting down. Anybody who wants to hear more of those stories, I mean you’ll be you’ll be teaching for, how much longer do you think?

Edmonds: [00:13:54] Fifteen years, maybe.

Farner: [00:13:57] You have plenty of opportunity. Any student, any 5-year-old listening right now will be able to do that. Anyway thank you for your time appreciate it.

Edmonds: [00:14:07] Not a problem.