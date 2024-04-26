Sony Pictures announced last month that all eight live-action Spider-Man movies would be returned to theaters beginning on April 15.

“Spider-Mondays,” as Sony called the event, will show one Spider-Man movie every Monday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Columbia Pictures.

Hot off the press.#SpiderMan is back on the big screen. Join us for ALL 8 live action movies to celebrate #ColumbiaPictures100 – Only in Select Theaters Beginning April 15. Get tickets now: https://t.co/TyDYIvAqqM pic.twitter.com/UmVf3ntfuN — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) March 18, 2024

The Spider-Man films return to big screens in chronological order.

April 15: Spider-Man (2002)

April 22: Spider-Man 2 (2004)

April 29: Spider-Man 3 (2007)

May 6: The Amazing Spider-Man

May 13: The Amazing Spider-Man 2

May 20: Spider-Man: Homecoming

May 27: Spider-Man: Far From Home

June 3: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Rexburg residents will have to commute to Idaho Falls to see the Spider-Man movies in theaters, with the closest theater being the Edwards Grand Teton theater.

Tickets for each movie are $5 for showtimes from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the theater or online.