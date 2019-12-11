Live at the Yarn: A Peanut Butter and Automobile Sandwich

*This true story was read by a Comm 111 student at the “The Yarn,” a semesterly Department of Communication personal narrative night.



I hate the question, “Where are you from?” It should be the simplest question to answer, but I never know how to respond.

Several awkward seconds of silence follows.

Do you want to know where I was born? Do you want to know where I went to high school? Do you want to know where I did 4-H? Do you want to know where I got my first job?

I have lived in nine cities in seven different states. How am I supposed to pick one place? I can tell you that I lived in Richland, Washington, the longest, but we moved after I turned eight. I can’t consider that as where I grew up because I have grown significantly, both physically and emotionally, since then.

Moving is a part of me. I can’t reflect on my life without thinking about it.

Each move has been different. Stress is the only constant. This last move in July from Florida to Washington state was the most involved I had been in the moving process.

Typically those long drives to a new home were spent reading novels and watching movies as an escape from my new reality. This time I had to drive 55 hours alone in my own car. There would be no books or movies on this trip, and I was extremely nervous thinking about the traffic I would be driving in.

I had spent four months that year driving three hours on the Florida Turnpike every day. Most of those commutes were spent in torrential rain.

I use to think that the idiom “It’s raining cats and dogs,” was a heavy downpour. Those commutes were worse. The idiom should be changed to “It’s raining elephants and giraffes,” because the raindrops were huge, and I thought my wipers would fly off my car because they were working so fast.

Late I was informed that the proper term for this weather in Florida is a “frog-strangler.” I told myself that if I could drive in a frog-strangler on a road with some of the worst drivers in the world, then I could handle driving in any traffic.

The day came to leave Florida, and my family left town in a caravan consisting of the 26-foot U-Haul driven by my dad, my black traverse in the middle and my mom and my sisters in the Audi taking up the rear.

My mom and I decided to pass my dad, so we didn’t have to ride our brakes anymore. I had switched into an automatic state, following my mom for several miles. I noticed that the lane to my left was closing soon. There was a van in it. My mom gave the van space to come over, but they wouldn’t. She passed the van. I gave the van room, but it still wouldn’t budge. I started to pass it and was right next to the van, when they were running out of road.

The van decided to come into my lane even though it was currently occupied by me. I tried to move over, but there was a truck in that lane. The van was to my left, and the truck was to my right. I was about to be the center of a peanut butter and automobile sandwich.

For a moment everything stopped. All I could think about were horrific car accidents and my life ending before my twentieth birthday. Suddenly, the truck peeled off to the shoulder, and I gunned it.

Spoiler alert: I survived the peanut butter and automobile sandwich. That moment served as foreshadowing for the rest of the trip because that was only the first of four times I almost died.

