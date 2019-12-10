Live at the Yarn: Cancer Isn’t Funny

Written by Jared Mariano

Imagine waking up, opening your eyes, and as you’re laying down facing your right, you see your sky-blue sheets soaked with blood. You’re confused. You prop yourself up and look around to see a pool of blood surrounding your head. You put your hand to your nose and feel the crumbling, dried blood come off as you touch it.

I didn’t know it at that moment, but I had cancer.

Everyone always focuses on the “can” in cancer. Yes, I “can” survive, or I “can” find love even if I’m bald from chemotherapy, but no one ever touches the funny side of it all.

For example, sometimes I say that I’ve had cancer and because I’ve had it, I’m immune to it. Sometimes I laugh at myself because my zodiac sign is cancer. One of my first thoughts when I saw the pool of blood was, “Haha, I might have cancer”.

Cancer itself isn’t funny. It’s the situations you can get yourself in when you have it that make it slightly bearable.

At the time in high school, I had already been through treatments and was going to the doctor a couple of times a month so he could make sure my body was reacting well to my medications. Being a cancer patient in high school gave me experiences like accidentally puking on my scantron and teachers being so lenient that they let me turn in assignments three weeks late.

I had a girlfriend, Logan, who wanted to go to prom. Asking people to prom in a cheesy way was a popular tradition, and I knew she wanted to go. So I did what any sick, loving boyfriend would do and “prom-posed.”

I set up a get-together at my house with three of her friends and two of mine, only letting four of them know about my “prom-posal” idea. I waited to initiate the plan until Logan went to the kitchen to get water with her best friend, who didn’t know about this plan.

As soon as that happened, the rest of us got into position. Dani went to the bathroom to grab the “prom-posal” poster I hid. Nolan grabbed a blood packet from my room. Conner was ready to pretend call 911. Kaila went to the kitchen to keep them distracted long enough for the rest of us to set everything up.

Then it began.

Kaila heard a giant thud in the room we were in and ran quickly to the living room leading Logan and her best friend in. All Logan saw was me convulsing with my eyes opened, head faced towards my right and the beige carpet soaked with blood around me.

I stopped convulsing and acted unconscious.

She was shocked, surprised and confused. Trying to remain calm, she made her way over to me. Nolan and Conner were pretending to call my parents and 911, Kaila was pretending to freak out and Logan was trying to process what happened. One of her first thoughts was “Oh no, he might have cancer again.”

Like I said, cancer itself isn’t funny.

As she was trying to help my not-so-unconscious body, Dani said her name. Logan looked over at Dani and saw the traumatizing poster. With her jaw dropped, she looked back over at me with a glare, saw my fake-blood soaked mouth grinning and my smiling little Asian eyes. A slap to the face was an expectation after she read the poster which said, “I’d die if you didn’t go to prom with me…”

*This true story was read by a Comm 111 student at the “The Yarn,” a semesterly Department of Communication personal narrative night.