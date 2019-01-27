Local professor paints Rome Temple mural

Sharing is caring!











Leon Parson, a BYU-Idaho art professor, faced with the task of painting the Rome Temple mural and overcame many challenges to complete the monumental piece of art.

This was not a calling from the Church, as many assume; Parson was selected in February 2013 from several other artists who had also submitted scaled-down mockups of the mural. Parson worked on the mural for over six years while teaching on campus and completing other painting assignments from the Church.

To paint “rural Italy,” as the temple committee requested, Parson took two trips to Italy with his wife, Kathryn, to photograph different sites.

“The problem is that Italy, being a 3,000-year-old country, rural Italy is very hard to find,” Parson said.

One of these source destinations was the Piedmont Valley in northern Italy, the area his great-great grandparents lived in and converted to the Church during Elder Lorenzo Snow’s mission there.

The Rome Temple is designed uniquely. Because of the mural’s size (equivalent to 175 living-room sized paintings), and the rounded corners in the endowment room where it would be placed, a replica of the room dimensions was made locally.

The endowment room is also one of the very few temples with a horizontal left-right format, with the front in the middle.

It can be compared to watching a football game at the 50-yard line versus watching from the end zone. The result is a flat space, lacking physical depth.

“It was a tiny bit claustrophobic,” Parson said.

After the mural was installed, however, the room underwent a transformation. With dimension changes coming to Parson from Italy, as well as the Spirit’s impressions, he continually painted images, such as the animals, smaller.

These changes, with a raised perspective eye level, increased the illusion of depth. The room seemed to double in size.

“Had I painted the animals the same size as other murals, that effect would have been completely lost,” Parson said.

Because of complications at the temple site in Italy, one of the challenges for Parson was the changing deadline dates. Eventually, he was to finish and to ship by June 2018. However, that deadline changed to April 2018, which then meant the mural, consisting of the five separate canvases, would have to be finished on site.

Packing and sending the mural would be a challenge. From the time the canvases were taken from the studio in Rexburg to the Rome Temple for installation, they would have to be completely suspended to prevent paint from sticking to the back of the rolled canvases.

To accomplish this task, the canvases were first rolled onto the outside of 12-inch sonotubes, then suspended within another 24-inch tube. The three canvas-filled tubes weighed 600 pounds.

Only having two weeks to finish the mural, Parson and his wife witnessed some reactions of the administrators and dignitaries over-viewing the work there.

“It was rewarding to hear their gratitude for portraying Italy in such a peaceful, lovely way,” Parson said.