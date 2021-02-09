Lodge residents’ party causes structural damage to apartment

A party at The Lodge ended abruptly as high volumes of people in attendance caused structural damage to the apartment earlier this semester.

“Me and another roommate were in our apartment and there was a ton of jumping in the apartment above us,” said Mason Amar, a freshman studying mechanical engineering. “We heard a series of huge cracking sounds, and we noticed that there were cracks in our walls.”

The Lodge reported the incident to the Rexburg Police Department on Jan. 9.

Officer Gary Hagen, assistant chief of the Rexburg Police Department, said it was a civil issue.

“They told us they had some structural damage and that there was nothing malicious with what occurred,” Hagen said. “We don’t have an active investigation.”

Hagen said The Lodge reported to the police department that the floor joists of the apartment were damaged.

The tenants who threw the party were moved to a different apartment at The Lodge due to the damage.

The students of the apartment directly below the party were also moved because of damage caused to their apartment as well.

“While they were partying, the floor was bowing in a good foot, and it got worse as time went on,” Amar said.

The people in attendance were not the only ones who saw the aftermath of the party.

“Their door was open and they had huge plastic sheets all over the apartment for construction,” said Baden Hanchett, a sophomore studying software engineering.

Hanchett listened as the residents and hosts of the party talked to the construction workers.

“I overheard the conversation between the guys that live there and the workers who were attempting to renovate,” Hanchett said. “One of the guys asked how long it would be until they could move back in and the guy said maybe a couple of weeks.”

There is currently no information on what is being done about the students who threw the party or those in attendance.

The Lodge declined to comment at this time.