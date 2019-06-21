Looking at a senior project

Gustavo Iglezia, a senior studying communication, has put together an event for his senior project focusing on students becoming better-prepared professionals for their eventual career paths.

“We’re going to have about four speakers, and they’re going to teach skills in a very dynamic way with…activities,” Iglezia said. “It’s going to be very interactive. It’s not going to be a lecture. Students will be able to participate and interact a lot as well as practice their networking skills and even eating in a social gathering.”

Iglezia asked four faculty members to participate in the event. These professors will be teaching specific skills their areas of expertise.

The first speaker will be Janie Fisher, a social dance teacher on campus. She is involved in an etiquette organization and will be teaching the basics of social and professional etiquette to the audience.

Beth Hendricks, a marketing professor and advisor for the American Advertising Federation on campus, will speak second. Hendricks will be teaching and giving advice on networking and marketing in a professional environment.

The third speaker will be Maija-liisa Adams, a public speaking professor. Adams has experience with professional, higher-scale events where she learned etiquette specific to those occasions which she will teach to the audience.

The fourth and final speaker is Steve Dallin, an alumni placement manager who works in the Career Center. Dallin will cover important technical skills like phone and email etiquette, LinkedIn profile organization and interview and resume tips.

Iglezia said what prompted him to create this event was, in part, his public relations emphasis, which helped him discover that he loves organizing events, especially corporate ones.

He also noticed the lack of preparation for professional settings that students, including himself, displayed. These situations included talking on the phone, sending an email and just interacting with others in person. He said that having those skills well-developed is an essential part of networking.

Some people have mentioned to Iglezia some things that he wants to teach like the etiquette, different terms and the event dress code seem really fancy.

“This level (of etiquette) that I am having them experience, it’s not fancy,” Iglezia said. “It’s professional. They need to understand that.”

The event will be June 25 from 7-9 p.m. in the Manwaring Center Little Theater. Tickets are $4 if purchased prior to the event and $6 at the door. Dress professionally and come prepared to learn and experience a new way of professionalism to start on a desired career path.