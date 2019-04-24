Looking for spring fun? Try these school activities

Sharing is caring!











The cold has ended, and the snow has finally melted. Spring has officially arrived, and there are a lot of fun things to look forward to this spring semester here at BYU-Idaho.

Every semester, Student Activities puts together events for students to attend and enjoy. These activities are made to help make students’ time in Rexburg more enjoyable.

The spring activities don’t just include the usual baseball or basketball games. There are more adventurous activities for students.

Here are some of the activities to look forward to next semester, according to Student Activities:

Archery, backpacking, Dutch oven cooking, canoe paddle workshop, horseback riding, hot springs, knife making, native instruments workshop, opal mining, rafting and rock climbing.

Archery class is in the John W. Hart Building Auxiliary Gym, where students can learn skills with a bow and arrow.

There are opportunities for backpacking in beautiful locations nearby, such as Divide Creek Lake over in the Beaverhead Mountains. Hikers will be able to hike in a few miles to a camping location, where they will camp out for the night, eat dinner, have breakfast, then hike back.

The Canoe Paddle Workshop is where students learn how to make their own canoe paddles from wood and other materials.

Horseback riding is a popular activity that students enjoy.

The hot springs is a great place to relax and get away from the stresses of school. The hot springs have both a regular chlorinated pool as well as their hot springs pool. They also have a pizza restaurant. Be sure to bring money since the pizza is not provided.

Knife making and native instruments workshop provides a chance to build knives and make instruments that are made from animal skin.

There are the opal mines in Spencer, Idaho, where students can search for opals in a safe environment. You must provide your own equipment. There is also a restaurant and gift shop there.

Morris Christensen and Jason Thornton, activities advisors of Student Activities, manage these activities and lead the water rafting activities.

“As a student here, you have to visit some of these places,” Thornton said. “There’s so much to take advantage of while you’re here.”

These activities will be available to be viewed starting April 1. Visit Student Activities to learn more or visit the activities page on the BYU-I website.