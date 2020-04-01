Looking on the brighter side

Right now it is safe to say that things are looking down. Many of us haven’t seen friends or family for days, we are all trying to adjust our lifestyles to spatial distancing, financial stability is not looking good, grocery stores are stripped of supplies and there never seems to be any good news. However, we can still find ways to be realistically optimistic during these trying times.

We at the Scroll believe through realistic optimism, we can learn to take steps that help us adjust to quarantine. Some of the things we can do include: changing our mindset on spatial distancing, finding ways to be healthy and active while staying home and cleaning up and organizing ourselves.

For some of us, it might be tempting to just try to be optimistic and not think about COVID-19, or believe that we don’t have to practice spatial distancing. That simply isn’t true. We have to practice spatial distancing so that COVID-19 does not spread. We have to look out for those that are vulnerable to this illness, and we also have to look out for our own well being. That is why we have to be realistic about the situation.

The simple facts are that COVID-19 isn’t going to go away any time soon, it is potentially deadly to ourselves and our loved ones and we have to help those that cannot help themselves by following the rules.

With that being said, there are still some ways we can look for the upside of this whole situation. We can find ways to cope in healthy ways and change our lifestyles to fit the guidelines that are given to us.

Changing our mindset about spatial distancing:

One thing we can do is change our mindset on social distancing. It isn’t actual social distancing, it is spatial distancing, and there is a difference between the two.

“It’s so important that we change our mindset and make a distinction between social distancing and physical distancing,” said therapist Renae Peterson, in an interview with Local news 8. “Physical distancing right now is of the utmost importance, there is an increasing imperative right now to be physically apart from one another so that we don’t continue the spread of COVID-19. But that does not mean that we need to practice social distancing,”

Spatial distancing means that we still have to be six feet away from the people we love and stay in our homes. Thankfully for us, we live in the 21st century, and we all have access to some sort of communication device.

These devices — from smartphones to laptops — provide us with a multitude of ways to communicate with loved ones, and we have been using them for a long time, so why would we stop now? Call your grandma or grandpa, Facetime your friends or slide into the DM’s of a classmate. This is one of the many blessings of modern technology.

Remain active while at home:

There are also other ways we can keep realistically positive during these trying times. Physical exercise is a great way to relieve stress and to keep yourself healthy.

“Research demonstrates that participating in regular moderate-to-vigorous physical activity provides many health benefits,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Some benefits of physical activity can be achieved immediately, such as reduced feelings of anxiety, reduced blood pressure, and improvements in sleep, some aspects of cognitive function, and insulin sensitivity. Other benefits, such as increased cardiorespiratory fitness, increased muscular strength, decreases in depressive symptoms, and sustained reduction in blood pressure, require a few weeks or months of participation in physical activity.“

Although, we can’t go outside or to the gym, there are still ways to exercise and to remain healthy. Pushups and sit-ups are excellent ways to remain physically fit. You can also walk up and downstairs for cardio or find other exercises that benefit your lifestyle.

There are plenty of resources online that can help you find a way to relieve some stress through exercise. If Uncle Iroh of Avatar: The Last Airbender can get ripped while in prison, we can get ripped while in quarantine.

Stay or start being clean and organized

Something else you can try is organizing your home, room or dorm. With all of us having an increased amount of downtime, now is the perfect time to do some spring cleaning. Being in a clean and organized environment can help you feel less stressed.

“The human body is made up of tens of thousands of integrated biological and neurochemical systems, all of which are organized,” according to Psychology Today. “Many of our cells operate on strict schedules or circadian rhythms. Even at the atomic level, we are well-regulated and well-organized. Without this organization, our bodies would collapse into chaos.”

Like our cells, we have to remain organized or we will collapse in on ourselves.

The practical side of cleanliness is it helps stop the spread of disease. This is especially important during times of a pandemic, like what we are living in right now. If we can limit the spread of this virus by cleaning, that seems like something to invest in. A simple way we can do this is by washing our hands, especially when we go to the bathroom.

“These kinds of germs can get onto hands after people use the toilet or change a diaper, but also in less obvious ways, like after handling raw meats that have invisible amounts of animal poop on them,” according to the CDC. “A single gram of human feces — which is about the weight of a paper clip — can contain one trillion germs. Germs can also get onto hands if people touch any object that has germs on it because someone coughed or sneezed on it or was touched by some other contaminated object. When these germs get onto hands and are not washed off, they can be passed from person to person and make people sick.”

We should all be taking these steps to adjust to this lifestyle. If we don’t, then it will make a difficult situation even worse. Hopefully, the threat of COVID-19 will end soon, but we can always look on the brighter side and find the things that will help us remain sane and safe.