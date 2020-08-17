Lori Daybell Arraignment set for Aug. 27

Lori Daybell will appear before District Judge Dane H. Watkins Jr. on Aug 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the Fremont County courthouse to declare her plea.
Lori Daybell waived her hearing on Aug. 6 after Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing which resulted in his charges being sent to the district court after probable cause was determined.
Waiving her preliminary hearing sent her two felony counts of conspiracy to conceal, alter or destroy evidence to the district court. Lori Daybell is also charged with three misdemeanors in Madison County. The Jury trial for those will take place Jan. 24-29, 2021 in Madison County.
Lori Daybell remains at the Women’s Detention Center in Rexburg with a $150,000 bond in Madison County and an outstanding bond of $1 million in Fremont County. Chad Daybell also sits in the Fremont county jail on a $1 million bond.
