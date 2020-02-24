Lori Daybell arrested in paradise

On Feb. 20, Lori Daybell was arrested on a Madison County warrant from the Kauai Police department.

A press release from Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob H. Wood states that she was charged with two counts of felony desertion of a child. In addition to these charges, misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt were included in the warrant. She also did not produce her children to authorities in Idaho, disobeying a court order.

According to an article from East Idaho News, Lori Daybell’s husband, Chad Daybell, was not arrested with her, but neighbors say he was later questioned by the police.

A court hearing for her extradition back to Idaho is set for March 2. The maximum sentence for each code of desertion is 14 years.

Frank Montoya, a retired FBI agent, was interviewed by East Idaho News and said that it is likely there have been plans to arrest Lori Daybell for several weeks.

Fox News reported in an article that Joshua “JJ” Vallow’s grandparents are urging Lori Daybell to “start talking.” When talking to Fox News reporters, the grandparents said “they were “very happy” about the arrest.”

There is sure to be more to come in regards to the discovery of the missing children.