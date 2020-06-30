Lori Daybell charged with two additional felony counts

Follow a third search warrant exercised at the Daybell house in Salem, Idaho, Lori Daybell was charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Daybell and her attorney Mark Means appeared via video correspondence before Judge Faren Eddins in the Fremont county courthouse on June 30 at 4:30 p.m. where her charges were discussed.

Each count has a maximum sentence of 5 years and a $10,000 fine.

A preliminary hearing was set for Aug. 10 and 11 beginning at 9 a.m. in Fremont county. The bail for these counts were set at $1 million.

These charges add to her five previous charges which are two counts of felony: child desertion and misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer, contempt of court and solicitation of a crime.

Since March, Daybell has been sitting on a $1 million bail in Madison county for her five previous charges.

Chad Daybell, sits on a $1 million bail in Fremont county for two felony counts: destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.