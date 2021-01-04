Lori Daybell jury trial date reset for August

On Jan. 4 at 10:30 a.m., a pretrial conference was held virtually for the upcoming jury trial concerning Lori Daybell’s charges in Madison County. Lori Daybell chose not to attend the conference.

During the conference, Judge Michelle Mallard, state attorney Robert Wood and defendant attorney Mark Means settled the misdemeanor jury trial for the week of Aug. 30, 2021, along with a pretrial conference on Aug. 17, 2021, at 10 a.m.

Mallard received a motion and stipulation on Dec. 8 to vacate the trial date set for Jan. 25 for Lori Daybell’s misdemeanors in Madison county. A supreme court order followed from the state of Idaho on Dec. 14 prohibits any jury trials to occur. It is predicted that trials in Idaho may continue after August.

Jan. 4, Mallard received a waiver to a speedy trial from Means — and signed by Lori Daybell — solidifying the vacation of the jury date set for Jan. 25, 2021.

Lori Daybell remains in the Madison County Women’s Detention Center. Both Lori and Chad Daybell require a million-dollar bail.