Lori Daybell pleads not guilty

Lori Daybell appeared before District Judge Dane H. Watkins Jr. for her district arraignment. She pled not guilty for her two felony counts of Evidence-(Conspiracy) Destruction, Alteration or Concealment.

Her trial will take place on April 2, 2021, starting at 10 a.m. The pretrial conference will be on March 22 at 10 a.m.

Lori Daybell appeared with her attorney, Mark Means. Rob Wood who is representing the State of Idaho in this case also appeared.

Lori Daybell chose to wave her preliminary hearing scheduled to take place in August after her husband, Chad Daybell had his preliminary hearing and probable cause was determined — sending him to the district court.

John Prior represents Chad Daybell, and on Aug. 27, Prior motioned for a dismissal of Chad Daybell’s charges. According to the motion, Prior claimed there isn’t sufficient evidence for a trial to take place against Chad Daybell.

According to Idaho’s cases of interest website, On Sept. 1, Wood, through the state of Idaho, motioned for Chad and Lori Daybell’s cases to be prosecuted together due to the similarity of charges and case against them. Prior filed an objection to this motion on Sept. 9.

Both Chad and Lori Daybell wait in jail for their jury trials set to take place in 2021.