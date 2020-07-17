Lori Daybell’s bond reduces to $150,000

Lori Daybell’s Madison County bond lowered to $150,000 with an additional condition that no contact be made with her husband Chad Daybell, who sits in Fremont County jail on a $1 million bond.

A jury trial was set for Jan. 25-29, 2021 starting at 9 a.m. in Madison County for Daybell’s three remaining misdemeanors, after Mark Means, Lori Daybell’s defense attorney, asked for six months to prepare the jury for trial.

Means believes a four to five-day jury trial will be necessary to go over all the necessary information for the misdemeanors at hand.

Rob Wood, the state prosecuting attorney, agreed that a four to five-day jury trial would be necessary but explained that he and the state didn’t need much time to prepare. The date is still set for the end of January.

Lori Daybell still sits on a $1 million outstanding bond in Fremont County. The full bond amount needs to be met before her release.

Means asked for a bond reduction to $100,000 due to the two felony counts of desertion being dropped. He stated that the three misdemeanors have a maximum of two years in federal prison if found guilty and the $1 million bond is unreasonable.

Wood explained that Lori Daybell still has two felony charges in Fremont County in relation to her two dead children.

“She was hiding the location of her dead child,” said Wood at the hearing.

Wood highlighted that in past bond reduction hearings, the conversation on why the bond should be lowered was about jail phone calls between Lori Daybell and Means, while her children were dead, their remains hidden.

Wood asked that the bond be lowered to no less than $250,000.

Judge Michelle Mallard stated in court that her consideration of reducing the bond was based on two main aspects of the case: Lori Daybell’s charges in Fremont County and the maximum charge for her misdemeanors.

Each of Lori Daybell’s counts in Madison County has a $50,000 bond, totaling at $150,000 for all three.