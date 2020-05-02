Lori Daybell’s bond remains at $1 million

Judge Michelle Mallard denied defense request to lower Lori Daybell’s bond from $1 million.

Bond was lowered from $5 million to $1 million during Daybell’s bond lowering hearing on March 6.

Mark Means, Daybell’s defense attorney, asked for bond to be lowered to between $100,000 to $250,000 and asked if her travel restrictions be extended to Ada county, where he resides.

Means wanted to have another bond lowering hearing because there are new communication and economic challenges and new evidence that has come to light. Due to COVID-19 restrictions put into play at the center where Daybell is being held, phone calls between Daybell and her lawyer have the potential to be recorded.

Means said he believes Daybell is being treated unfairly and the prosecution is being “extremely prejudicial, extremely untimely and extremely unnecessary.”

The defense was given the option to reschedule the hearing to give a chance to review the affidavit submitted to the court just a day before. The defense declined the option and wished to proceed with the bond lowering hearing.

Daybell has been charged with two counts of child desertion, arrests and seizures, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court-criminal-willful disobedience.

The preliminary hearing for these charges is set for July 9 and 10 at 9 a.m. at the Madison County Courthouse.