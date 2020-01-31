Lori Vallow does not present children, grandmother holds press conference

Kay Woodcock, the grandmother of missing seven-year-old Joshua, “J.J.” Vallow held a press conference on Thursday after J.J.’s mother, Lori Vallow, failed to appear for a court-ordered welfare check of her two children in Rexburg.

Vallow was ordered to present J.J. and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, who have both been missing since Sept. 2019, to the Rexburg Police Department or the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare by a 5 p.m deadline on Thursday night.

“Lori hasn’t come to Rexburg, the kids haven’t been delivered,” Woodcock said. “It’s five o’clock. This is her deadline for her court order to produce them. At this point the next step is in the judge’s hands.”

Woodcock’s husband, Larry, did not join her for the press conference but is also in Rexburg in anticipation of the 5:00 p.m. deadline. News outlets ranging from as far as Arizona and Utah and several from Idaho converged for the press conference that was delivered from the office of the Rexburg Standard Journal.

“I can’t say for sure what’s gonna happen next, other than that I hope it is something that will get her attention because I’d love to know where those kids are,” Woodcock said. “I think all of America wants to know where they are.”

Woodcock did not hold back when asked what she thought about Vallow.

“All this is just beyond crazy,” Woodcock said. “What kind of a mother does that? The only word that is coming to my mind right now is a monster.”

Woodcock went on to compare Vallow to another infamous mother who had their child go missing: Casey Anthony.

“She’s going to quickly become a Casey Anthony,” Woodcock said. “Everybody remembers the Casey Anthony case, and she’s still in hiding, found innocent years ago, and she’s still in hiding. So there’s only so far this is going to bring Lori; there’s only so far she can go with this.”

Woodcock compared Vallow to a black widow and warned Vallow’s current husband Chad Daybell to sleep with one eye open. Any hopes for Kay and Larry Woodcock to see their grandson today were dashed when deadline passed, while Woodcock remembered her former sister-in-law as a loving mother before this disturbing episode took place.

“She was my sister-in-law, and I loved her, and she was a great mother,” said Woodcock. “It’s just been very disheartening. I had my hopes up, and Larry, we both had our hopes up a lot today for hopefully being able to see our grandson, so now I’m quite disappointed.”

When asked where she thought Vallow and Daybell were instead of presenting the children, Woodcock said she had been told they are still in Hawaii.

“I was informed that they are still there, probably sunning on the beach somewhere while we’re sitting here wondering where the kids are.”

Woodcock had one simple request for Vallow, should she have the chance to look her in the eyes.

“Show me the kids, show me the kids, show me the kids.”