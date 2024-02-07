After receiving the Lifetime Achievement award in October 2023, the Premios Billboard, cumbia icons, Los Angeles Azules announced the “El Amor de Mi Vida” tour.

The “El Amor de Mi Vida,” or “The Love of My Life” tour, starts Feb. 15, the day after Valentine’s Day. The following two months, Los Angeles Azules will visit over 25 cities in the United States, including Salt Lake City, Utah, at the Eccles Theater on March 28.

“El Amor de Mi Vida” will support their new album released at the end of last year, including their title track “El Amor de Mi Vida” with María Becerra, which inspired the name of their tour.







About Los Angeles Azules

Los Angeles Azules has influenced Latin America’s cultural scene for many years.

“It was always playing in the background,” said Liz Diaz, a BYU-Idaho student who grew up listening to Los Angeles at a young age.

The Mexican cumbia icons have been creating music since the 1980s, featuring a unique blend of traditional cumbia rhythms and modern electronic elements.

Their sound is a staple in Latin American party culture, especially during weekly Friday Latin parties among college students in Rexburg.

Los Angeles Azules’ influence extends to the widespread popularity of cumbia music throughout Latin America, earning them a place among the 500 most–listened-to artists worldwide on Spotify.

The band’s commitment to their community and their work with local musicians has helped to preserve and promote traditional cumbia music in Mexico and beyond.

“I feel more identified listening to this music as a Latino,” said Juan Mejia, a BYU-I student.

Their music has shaped and enriched the Latin American musical landscape by bringing millions of people joy and celebration.

Tour Dates

Feb. 15 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena

Feb. 17 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center

Feb. 23 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Live

Feb. 25 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro County Coliseum

March 1 – Washington, DC – Eaglebank Arena

March 2 – New York, NY– The Theater @ Madison Square Garden

March 3 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

March 7 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

March 9– Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theater

March 10 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Center

March 22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

March 23 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

March 24 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

March 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theatre

March 29– Denver, CO– Bellco Theater

March 30 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium

April 4 – San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum

April 5 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

April 6 – Tucson, AZ – AVA Amphitheater

April 11 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

April 12 – Funner, CA – Harrah’s Resort SoCal

April 13 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

April 14– Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

April 18 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

April 19 – Fresno, CA – Saroyan Theatre

April 20 – Rancho Mirage, CA – Agua Caliente Casino

Tickets are currently on sale on Ticketmaster or losangelesazules.com.mx.