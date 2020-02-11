Losers weepers

Many thrifters searching for good deals might feel limited by the options Rexburg offers. During the Lost and Found Sale, students’ options will expand as they have the opportunity to search through lost or unclaimed items sitting in the Lost and Found bins.

While walking through the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center last year, Tessa Donaldson, a BYU-Idaho alumna and an adjunct faculty member, stumbled upon the Lost and Found Sale with its bins of lost and unclaimed items.

“I was amazed by the things I could find,” Donaldson said. “There were shoes of all different sizes. I even saw a pair of Jordans. I wondered, ‘how could this many people lose all these things?'”

Halle Andrew, a junior studying art and an employee at the Lost and Found, said the sale has gained popularity throughout the years because of the low prices and interesting items for sale.

“Back when we had the auction, you could find anything from notebooks and clothes to Bose headphones,” Andrew said. “One year we even had an electric ukulele which was so cool.”

Josh Donaldson, a senior studying computer engineering, remembers a time when the Lost and Found Sales were running as auctions.

“It was just funny to see what you could buy and how so many people got excited about it,” Donaldson said.

The Lost and Found Sale will be on Feb. 21 in the John Taylor Building from 2-4 p.m.

For more information visit the Lost and Found BYU-Idaho webpage.