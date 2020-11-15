Luke Alley: The new professor on the block

Meet the newest teacher in the Marketing Department at BYU-Idaho, Luke Alley. Alley has lived all over the United States and in Japan but calls Ohio home. He started teaching at BYU-I six weeks ago.

For Alley, his greatest achievement is teaching at the University. While he enjoyed his time at the different groups he has worked for, all those things have led him to teach here.

“Teaching would be the greatest thing I’ve accomplished because I’m able to help more people now,” Alley said. “I’m able to influence students and help them get jobs and internships, and coach them a little bit on my experience and how that worked.”

Initially, Alley didn’t see himself coming back to BYU-I after he graduated from the university in 2009.

“I was having a successful career in digital marketing,” Alley said. “I had helped start an agency that was going really well, we were growing. But the Lord didn’t send the spirit to nudge me, the Lord sent the spirit to shove me to come up here.”

Alley didn’t know why he had taken certain steps in his career, such as getting his master’s degree from the University of Utah. However, things fell into place for him to become a teacher.

He said that he felt there was a higher purpose for him in his career. After trial and error, he landed on education.

“It turns out (my purpose) was teaching,” Alley said. “I taught a few times and the spirit hit me. So all those things came together, and then BYU-Idaho reached out.”

Alley describes being a new teacher as swimming in the deep end of the pool and holding all your kids.

“It’s a blessing to be here and be in that environment where you can still talk of Christ and be your true self,” Alley said. “But then also get into marketing and marketing principles, so it’s been challenging in some ways but then awesome in a lot of other ways.”