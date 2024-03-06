Madison Armory holds shooting competitions every Thursday at 6 p.m.

Competitions rotate between differently timed pistol and rifle challenges, including precision rimfire and carbine.

A competitor aims around the tarp barrier. Photo credit: Cat Menlove

Precision rimfire competitions often include moving from obstacle to obstacle to shoot, according to Shooting Sports USA.

A carbine is a compact, typically semiautomatic short-barreled rifle with a magazine capable of holding 30 or more rounds, according to the Ammunition to Go website.

Each competition night opens at 6 p.m. for registration followed by a safety brief at 6:20 p.m.

The safety briefing. Photo credit: Cat Menlove

Everyone at the indoor range is required to have eye and ear protection.

Madison Armory strictly adheres to common range safety rules including the following:

— Only point the gun at what one intends to shoot

— No fingers inside the trigger guard until ready to shoot

— Keep firearms unloaded until ready to shoot

— Know the target and what is behind it

The range master holds up the starting timer, about to start a competitor round. Photo credit: Cat Menlove

The Madison Armory range is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A competitor shoots while the range master and score keeper look on. Photo credit: Cat Menlove

On date night, two shooters have range access, free basic rental, two targets and two drinks for $35.

A score keeper records points. Photo credit: Cat Menlove

Date night is every Friday night from 5 p.m. to close.

The range may also be reserved for events and special occasions.

The Madison Armory indoor range. Photo credit: Cat Menlove

Visit Madison Armory’s website for additional details.

