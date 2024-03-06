Madison Armory holds shooting competitions every Thursday at 6 p.m.

Competitions rotate between differently timed pistol and rifle challenges, including precision rimfire and carbine.

Precision rimfire competitions often include moving from obstacle to obstacle to shoot, according to Shooting Sports USA.

A carbine is a compact, typically semiautomatic short-barreled rifle with a magazine capable of holding 30 or more rounds, according to the Ammunition to Go website.

Each competition night opens at 6 p.m. for registration followed by a safety brief at 6:20 p.m.

Everyone at the indoor range is required to have eye and ear protection.

Madison Armory strictly adheres to common range safety rules including the following:

— Only point the gun at what one intends to shoot

— No fingers inside the trigger guard until ready to shoot

— Keep firearms unloaded until ready to shoot

— Know the target and what is behind it

The Madison Armory range is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On date night, two shooters have range access, free basic rental, two targets and two drinks for $35.

Date night is every Friday night from 5 p.m. to close.

The range may also be reserved for events and special occasions.

Visit Madison Armory’s website for additional details.