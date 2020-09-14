Madison County begins mask mandate

The Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health gathered at 7 a.m. Sept. 14 to discuss a mask Mandate in Madison County.
Residents of Madison County are now required to wear a mask in public and to keep a physical distance of six feet away from individuals of another household. The mandate is effective immediately.
In public and private gatherings, a distance of six feet must be maintained. It is the responsibility of the organizer to establish the availability of space.
According to the Board, this order was placed in effect due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in multiple counties throughout eastern Idaho.
According to Commissioner Brett Mendenhall, cases in Madison County have increased with three more active cases as of Sept. 13. He explained that these numbers are not directly correlated with the return of students, but the influx in residents needs to be accounted for in the future.
The Board included a list of people who are not required to wear masks including children under two and people who are hearing impaired — as a mask inhibits their ability to communicate.