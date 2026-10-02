Madison County lifts temporary fire ban

On Sept. 15, due to daily high temperatures decreasing and nights becoming more humid, the Madison County Fire Department and county commissioners lifted the temporary open fire ban. The ban had been in effect since July 15.

“The Madison Fire Department thanks our community members for their efforts to prevent wildfires. The community was very responsive to the burn restrictions issued earlier this summer,” said Chief Corey Child. “Our community members worked diligently to prevent ignition and report any fire in a timely manner. Their efforts directly impacted the amount and size of fire in Madison County.”

Increased fuel moisture, higher relative humidity and higher dew points reduced the fire risk enough for officials to cancel the burn ban. However, drought conditions remain in Madison County.

Judd Riley, a Madison County fire captain, said that cooler temperatures usually bring higher humidity and cloud cover, which can reduce the risk of wildfires.

“Usually in the fall, our daily temperatures aren't high, and then that also kind of usually cues into humidity,” Riley said.

He explained how weather conditions and temperature determine the factors for increased fire risk.

Side view of Madison County Fire Department. Photo Credit: Alex Bigelow

"We had a really, really busy year. We had a very dry winter that contributed to a very active fire season,” said Madison County Fire Lt. Sam Paris. "So we're always here when an emergency arises."

Along with the ban being lifted, a press release was issued explaining further concerns.

“Please remember that although the burn restrictions have been lifted, our area is still experiencing drought conditions,” said Amber Steckley, administrative division director, in the press release.

Steckley encourages the public to recreate safely while utilizing fire.

For any questions regarding the fire ban, the Madison Fire Department is available to address these concerns.