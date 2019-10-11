Madison Dragons coach opens up about his experience

Zachary Ogden, a 23-year-old junior studying business management, is the new head coach of the Madison Dragons soccer team. All of the players on the team are BYU-Idaho students, even though it is a club team not affiliated with the school.

The team was created for people who want to play competitive soccer at a college level in a way that is not available at BYU-Idaho. The Dragons play against different universities like BYU, Utah State University, Weber State University, Boise State and others.

Of the 50 to 60 students who tried out, only 21 players made the team.

There have been different challenges the team had to overcome as this new season started. Ogden mentioned that a lot of past players graduated, so the team is brand new, which makes it harder to know the needs of the team. As time passes, and the more Ogden observes the team during practices and games, more ideas come to him.

This team was created a year after Ricks College switched to BYU-I. With no more sports programs, a student came up with the idea of creating a soccer team. He talked to a local soccer coach who helped him get a team started.

“This opportunity is for people who want to play to be able to do it at a college level,” Ogden said.

Ogden’s experience with soccer is what opened the doors for him to coach.

“I’ve played for the team before,” Ogden said. “The coach from last year was going to leave, so after learning about my experience in the soccer field, he asked me to be the coach.”

Ogden reached one of his goals when he became the team’s coach at the beginning of the semester.

“I love playing, but I’ve always wanted to be coach, ” Ogden said. “I felt frustrated when I had a bad coach, but when I had a good coach, I learned, observed the tactics and took what I liked from that. So, I’ve always wanted to put that in practice and develop a really good base team.”

According to Jose Saldana, a friend to Ogden and a junior studying construction management, Ogden is respected by the team and a friend to all who know him.

“Something I admire about Zac is that he is very passionate about what he does,” Saldana said. “He’s not only a good player but has also shown good leadership skills as the Madison Dragons head coach.”

Ogden’s soccer career started when he was young, although he did not become serious about it until high school.

“I didn’t take soccer very seriously until my sophomore year in high school,” Ogden said. “As a joke, I went to try out for an MLS youth team. I didn’t make the team, but I made it all the way to the final cuts. That is when another team from the same league saw me and asked me to play with them. I got exposed to the highest level of soccer for youth in the United States. That’s what opened my eyes, and I realized how awesome soccer is.”

One piece of advice the Madison Dragons’ coach gives to his team is to always keep it simple. Ogden believes that soccer is a technical and team-based sport. Players learn how to be one and how to do things together.

“The best part of being a coach is watching the team becoming a team. The more we play together, the more we bond as a team,” Ogden said.

According to Ogden, the Madison Dragons club is still growing, and it’s growing very fast.

“So, the more we spread the word, the more people we will get and the better it’s going to get,” Ogden said.

Fans can support the team and buy team jerseys at the Madison Dragons Webpage.

The next game for the Dragons is this Friday, against Boise State, at 5:00 p.m. at the Rexburg Rapids field. The last game of their season will be this Saturday, against the University of Utah, in Utah.