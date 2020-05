The Madison Fire Department Pipe Brigade will play at the following locations on May 25:

Plano and Sutton (Archer) Cemeteries: 9 a.m.

Burton and Sugar Cemeteries: 9:50 a.m.

The Rexburg Cemetery: 10:45 a.m.

“The Madison Fire Department Pipe Brigade will be honoring those that have gone before by playing at the Madison County Cemeteries this Memorial Day,” said Robert Kohler, Vice President of the Brigade, in a press release.

Kohler urges attendees to practice social distancing measures when possible.