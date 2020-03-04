Madison Memorial Hospital releases COVID-19 update

According to Doug McBride, Madison Memorial Hospital’s public relations director, Madison Memorial Hospital has no confirmed cases of COVID-19. McBride encouraged anyone who thinks they might have the virus to avoid going into a healthcare provider without calling ahead.

Madison Memorial Hospital sent a press release on March 4.

“We redirect all inquiries regarding personal exposure to the virus or potential symptoms, either to Eastern Idaho Public Health’s COVID-19 HOTLINE (208-522-0310), or to the person’s own healthcare provider.”

The press release also said, “Madison Memorial Hospital is fully prepared to handle the potential advent of COVID-19 in Madison County.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms of coronavirus include cough, shortness of breath and fever. In order to prevent coronavirus spread, the CDC advises staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching the face and thorough handwashing for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.

If you suspect that you have coronavirus, stay home. If you intend to go to the doctor, call ahead, and where possible, wear a mask while you’re outside.

This story may be updated as Scroll receives more information.