The BYU Cougars fell 71-67 against the Duquesne Dukes in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

With the loss, BYU’s promising season comes to a disappointing early end.

Here are three stories from BYU’s season-ending defeat.

Losing the rock fight

Duquesne is a team that makes their living on the defensive end. They have allowed an average of 66.3 points per game. In their previous game against VCU, the Dukes allowed just 51. Their best chance at victory was to turn the game into a defensive rock fight and then try to come out victorious on the other end.

The Dukes came into the game and punched the Cougars in the mouth. They jumped out to a 9-0 lead less than 5 minutes into the game. At the same time, they came out and were physical with the Cougars on the defensive end.

BYU thrives in games where they can get out and run. They want to play in transition and find open shooters. Duquesne did not allow that to happen though. The Cougars got transition points throughout the game, but Duquesne was always able to slow them down before they could really take off.

Put simply, Thursday’s game was played at Duquesne’s pace.

Somewhat balanced scoring

If someone had told Mark Pope that he was going to get 25 points from Jaxson Robinson, 11 points from Dallin Hall, 11 points from Spencer Johnson and 11 points from Fousseyni Traore, he would have felt good about his team’s chances of winning the game. The issue is that they only got nine points from the rest of their roster.

Noah Waterman had three points, Trevin Knell had two points, Richie Saunders had four points and Aly Khalifa did not have any points. Combined, these four players shot 3-for-17 against the Dukes.

By comparison, Duquesne got their expected production from Dae Dae Grant and Jimmy Clark III, while also getting help from their supporting cast. Jakub Necas had 12 points, Fousseyni Drame had eight points, Jake DiMichele had eight points and David Dixon had seven points.

In a four-point game, the difference was the fact that Duquesne had a couple more guys step-up than BYU did.

Aly Khalifa?

The Cougars have multiple players who would like to have a second chance at Duquesne and Khalifa is one of them. This is not to say that he is the reason why BYU lost, because he certainly was not. But something seemed off with Khalifa on Thursday.

This season, Khalifa averaged 5.9 points per game, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season, while also shooting 33% from three-point range. On Thursday, Khalifa shot 0-for-6 while going 0-for-4 from three-point range. He scored zero points, had one assist and grabbed two rebounds.

It is unclear what exactly was off with Khalifa against the Dukes. He did leave BYU’s last game against Texas Tech early due to injury. Khalifa is a good playmaker for the Cougars when he is playing at his best. Pope has said on numerous occasions that Khalifa creates and makes a big difference for the BYU offense. Whatever the reason for his subpar performance, it came at an inconvenient time.

Next up

The Cougars will now enter the offseason and begin reflecting on an overall positive inaugural Big 12 season. They were picked to finish 13 in the Big 12 before the season began. They ultimately finished in fifth place and picked up some program-shaping wins, including a victory in Allen Fieldhouse.

It is unclear what BYU will look like next season. Johnson is the only Cougar that is for sure gone. Robinson will have a decision to make this summer. He could enter the NBA draft or he could return to BYU for one final year. Every other Cougar is expected to be coming back to BYU next season.

Whatever they look like, BYU will not catch college basketball sleeping when next season comes around.