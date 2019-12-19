Maintaining a clean campus

Cleaning BYU-Idaho happens around the clock every day except Sunday. It takes the effort of many students to accomplish. Many Students adjust their schedules to work midnight or early morning shifts to help maintain a clean campus.

“It means a lot to me because the school is trying to help the students to become self reliant,” said Derrick Agbezukey, a freshman from Ghana studying electrical engineering. “Also, it’s an opportunity for them to serve. The school could employ people from outside campus to do this job, but giving this opportunity to students will go a long way with helping them take care of their financial needs. As an international student, this means a lot to me because I cannot work outside the school by law.”

According to the Facilities Management website, the objective of BYU–Idaho’s Facilities Management Department is to support the University Mission Statement by maintaining a wholesome academic, cultural, and spiritual environment.

According to the website, “Each shift is manned by student employees, many of whom are also on track and taking classes. Custodial services is the largest employer of students at BYU-Idaho with more than 350 part-time students working Monday-Friday, all year long.”

Students employed by Facilities Management are trained to clean hard floors, restrooms, carpets and glass, as well as other miscellaneous cleaning tasks.

“The early morning custodial shift starts at four in the morning, so I get up at 3:15-3:20 in the morning and get ready by 3:40. It’s hard, yet rewarding,” said Kate Hall, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies.

Hall has worked early morning custodial for three years. She said the hardest part of early morning custodial is “definitely getting up in the morning.”

According to Hall, having clean buildings really helps students to feel the Spirit more on campus.