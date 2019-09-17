Majors in the College of Business and Communication

Do you feel comfortable in business situations? Have you ever thought about producing creative videos, being a journalist, or working to improve the image of a company through good PR?

If you felt any relation to the above questions or even if you’ve had a dream to eventually become an entrepreneur, then some of the majors listed below might be something for you to look into.

Each major at BYU-Idaho is associated with a college. To further organize individual majors, they are associated with different departments within each college.

The College of Business and Communication has six departments as listed below:

-Department of Accounting

-Department of Communication

-Department of Economics

-Department of Finance

-Department of Management

-Department of Marketing

Department of Accounting

The Accounting Department focuses on giving students the analytical skills needed to survive in situations where accounting would be required. Students can develop their skills in financial accounting, managerial accounting, accounting systems, tax accounting and auditing.

This department teaches students current methods and tools for trade that the accounting professional needs to know. Its degrees can prepare students to immediately be prepared for the workforce and for future graduate studies.

Accounting

Accounting students are required to choose a cluster to gain experience in other areas of the business field. They can choose from general economics, programming, project lifecycle or general business. Throughout their coursework and time at the university, they develop skills that help them learn the trade including how to use accounting software and tax databases.

Department of Communication

Students studying communication learn a variety of skills depending on their emphasis. They can develop skills that relate to business and help them improve writing, speaking in professional settings, researching, influencing, understanding trends and more.

Communication

Students majoring in communication choose an emphasis that helps them develop specific skills for their future career and current interests. The emphases areas include digital and social media, news/journalism, public relations, strategic organizational communication, video production or visual communication and organizational communication and advocacy.

Department of Economics

Economics students find a balance between science and humanities. They learn to understand issues and tools that help analyze events and the impacts they have. Gaining strong analytical and quantitative reasoning skills allows them to address issues in a variety of areas including finance, business, law, public policy and international trade and development.

Economics

Economics majors gain strong math and reasoning skills, which builds upon their general education classes. They have a broad range of economic classes to choose from as part of their module. Classes are designed to provide the skills needed to research, write and lead which will prepare them for the workforce or for graduate school.

Financial Economics

For those that want to bring finance and economics together, the financial economics major prepares students for careers in financial institutions (e.g. commercial banks or Federal Reserve), capital markets and the treasury/investment functions of a business.

Agricultural Economics

Agricultural economics combines an enriched economics core along with the strength of agribusiness courses to develop students’ quantitative and analytical abilities. The major also provides the opportunity for increased understanding of agricultural sciences. Students take courses in operational analysis, price analysis and agriculture and policy. Students are required to take a cluster from the agricultural area.

Agribusiness

The major in agribusiness is comprised of courses in economics, finance, marketing, operational analysis, agricultural accounting and business analytics. Students choose one of two emphases: agribusiness management or global food and agribusiness management. The first of these develop expertise in business management, accounting and marketing, while the latter develop more expertise in international trade and the global business environment. Students also complete a cluster in agricultural sciences (or food and nutrition).

Department of Finance

The department recently broke from the Department of Management to specifically focus on helping students gain experience in analytics, supply chain and finance areas. The faculty members come together to give the students the skills and curriculum that can help them make immediate contributions to the workforce.

Business Supply Chain

This area prepares students for eventual work experience in businesses and specifically with supply chain management. Students use communication skills, effective team building principles, spreadsheet analysis experience and quantitative methods to help identify issues in business and to understand businesses in terms of global sourcing and operations management.



Business Finance

This degree will prepare students not only for business settings but also for areas in finance that are relevant to the business field. Students analyze and gain experience in spreadsheets, work in teams, apply investment concepts and build communication skills for professional business environments.



Business Analytics

This major will prepare students specifically for careers in business analytics by gaining skills in critical reasoning, demonstrate well-developed analytical capabilities and professional writing and verbal communication skills that will help students to clearly present research findings.

Department of Management

This department is currently cooperating with two other departments in order to combine different classes and skills. Students will gain a variety of business experience.

Applied Management

This degree will prepare students to work in a variety of management positions in the business field. Students choose three certificates to add to their degree. The certificates include introductory, intermediate and advanced level courses in order to allow students to tailor their management degree to their interests.



Business Management

Those who major in business management learn how to develop skills that help in a variety of business settings. They gain skills in leadership, innovation and writing, as well as critical skills from other areas in the business department and to show integrity in both professional and personal settings.

Department of Marketing

The Marketing Department recently split from the Department of Business Management and will focus on helping students develop skills that will help them in future careers involving marketing.

Business Management – Marketing

The marketing degree prepares students to have skills in marketing, digital marketing, advertising, professional sales and/or brand management. Students learn skills to become involved and work in an environment that is constantly evolving.