Majors in the College of Physical Sciences and Engineering

Sharing is caring!











Students in the College of Physical Sciences and Engineering have a variety of majors to chose from. From physics to architecture to automobiles, here’s a list of majors offered in this college.

1. Architectural Technology

According to the schools academic advising website, “This program teaches students to apply technical skills to develop working drawings and electronic simulations for architectural and other construction projects.”

This major is for students interested in “drawing, photography, making models, carts of all kind, science, art, history, cities or landscapes.” This major appeals to students who are interested in designing with computers, have good form perception, have the ability to plant their work, think logically, meet deadlines, and have the ability to work well alone or with a team.

Architectural technology majors can go into civil engineering, historic preservation, real estate, environmental design, industrial design, drafting and design technology, housing and human environments, physics, interior design and construction management.

2. Construction Management

The construction management major teaches students how to complete a construction project. Students learn how to design, contract and supervise construction projects. They also learn business accounting, cost control, project analysis and architectural drafting.

Construction management students should enjoy problem-solving, science and engineering. They should have some artistic abilities and possess both managerial and technical skills.

This major leads to careers in architectural drafting/CAD technology, architectural engineering, architectural engineering technology, architecture-related programs, carpentry, civil engineering, civil engineering technology, construction finishing/management/inspection, construction engineering and many others.

3. Automotive Technology

The automotive technology major teaches students learn how to properly repair and maintain vehicles of all varieties. According to the schools website, byui.edu, “students studying automotive technology learn about engine construction, fuel and ignition systems, power trains, brakes, transmissions, electronic and diagnostic equipment and more.”

The automotive technology major attracts students who have a strong desire to understand how things work, are creative and logical, have good organizational skills as well as good oral and written communication skills. Problem solving and teamwork are also important skills when working with automotive technology.

This major leads to careers in auto/automotive, mechanics/technology, autobody/collision, repair/technology, automotive engineering technology, avionics maintenance/technology, diesel mechanics/technology and many others.

4. Chemistry

According to byui.edu, “Chemistry is the study materials, their composition and their reactions with other materials. Chemistry focuses on composition, characteristics, changes, reactions and uses of matter.”

There are a variety of emphases within the chemistry major: teaching, business or biochemistry/molecular biology.

The chemistry major attracts students who have a desire to care for the intellectual health and safety of others, are able to work independently, can pay attention to details, are willing to take risks and can assume responsibility. This major also has students with a desire to observe, study, analyze and create substances.

A major in chemistry can lead to careers in these fields: agricultural and biological engineering, biochemistry/physics and molecular biology, biological, biomedical science, biology, chemical engineering, chemistry, clinical/medical, laboratory sciences, food science and technology, foods, nutrition, and related services and many others.

5. Computer Engineering

The computer engineering major teaches students practical skills relating to hardware and software, electronics, programming and supporting topics. Hands-on training is the primary learning method in this major, but there are also theoretical processes involved to help students adapt to the ever-changing field of technology.

The Computer Engineering major attracts students who are interested in working and playing with computer hardware and software, electronics, math and science, figuring out why things work the way they do, mathematical and logical puzzles and solving complex problems.

Computer engineering students will be prepared for a career in fields such as computer networking, telecommunications, computer electronics, programming, wireless and data communications and networks, embedded system design and robotics.

6. Computer Science

According byui.edu students studying computer science will learn, “theories for understanding computing systems and methods, design methodology, algorithms and tools, methods for the testing of concepts, methods of analysis and verification and knowledge representation and implementation.”

This major gives students the ability to gain skills that will benefit them their whole career.

This major appeals to students who like mathematical and logical puzzles, using programming to solve real-world problems, exploring mathematics, giving precise and elegant explanations for how things work and building mechanical or electronic gadgets.

This major needs students who value attention to detail, creativity, critical reading/thinking skills, quantitative analysis, good research skills, teamwork and mental stamina and writing skills. Studying computer engineering leads to careers in fields such as accounting, research, programming, software engineering, technical writing and many others.

7. Electrical Engineering

Students studying electrical engineering learn engineering fundamentals as well as mathematics, physics and chemistry. They learn how to work with all manners of electronic devices and often overlap with computer engineering.

Electrical engineers design, develop and test electrical equipment and be able to communicate.

The electrical engineering major appeals to students who have an interest in tinkering with things, music, ham radio and computers.

This major can lead to careers in scientific research and development firms, electrical component manufacturing companies, power generation and more.

8. Software Engineering

Software engineering students learn how to develop computer programs. Some develop the specific applications on a computer and others develop underlying systems of the computer.

The software engineering major appeals to students who want a solid foundation in the breadth and depth of software engineering and computer programming, and who want to make a high salary.

A degree in software engineering can lead to careers in developing software for computers and other technological devices.

9. Earth Science Education

Earth science education majors study geology, chemistry, physics and the composition and evolution of the earth. This major allows students to understand how to teach these concepts to a variety of education levels.

This major appeals to students who like to help and work with others, solve problems, and have an interest in evolution, the composition of the earth, plate tectonics, geological time and other earth-science related pursuits.

The earth science major can lead to a career as a college professor, high school teacher or junior high teacher.

10. Geology

According to byui.edu, “geology is the study of the earth’s history and life, especially as recorded in rocks. They learn about plate tectonics and developing hazard plans to protect people.”

They learn about energy, mineral resources, natural forces, erosion, groundwater, surface water and environmental protection. The geology major appeals to students who want to protect people from natural disasters, find necessary resources in the land, manage water resources and understand climate changes.

A geology major can lead to careers in astronomy and astrophysics, geological and geophysical engineering, geological/earth science/geosciences, mining and mineral engineering, mining and petroleum engineering, physical science technology, physical sciences and physics.

11. Applied Math

Students pursuing a degree in mathematics study the relationships of symbols and numbers. They develop skills to become critical thinkers who are thorough, patient and have a capacity for precision and detail as well as an interest in puzzles and strategy games.

A mathematics major appeals to students who like problem-solving, problem formation, deductive reasoning and logical thinking. This major also helps students become proficient in mathematical theories, modeling and simulation.

A degree in mathematics can lead to a career in fields such as actuarial science, applied mathematics, banking and financial support services, business teacher education, finance, insurance, computer science, teacher education, statistics, technology and purchasing/procurement/contract management.

12. Civil Engineering

Civil engineering students learn about the design and maintenance of public works and public facilities. Civil engineering has many specialties including structural, water resources, construction, transportation and geotechnical engineering.

The civil engineering major appeals to students who want to learn how to design and create the structures, water resources and transportation facilities. These students want to make economical, safe and aesthetically pleasing structures.

A degree in civil engineering can lead to a career in coastal engineering, construction engineering, earthquake engineering, hydraulic engineering, materials science and engineering, municipal or urban engineering, surveying, urban planning, water resources engineering, or municipal engineering.

13. Mechanical Engineering

Students who study mechanical engineering learn about the industrial application of mechanics and the production of tools, machinery and their products. They also study the generation, distribution and use of energy, material processing, manufacturing, machine development and environmental problems.

Mechanical engineering appeals to students who like to learn about machines, roller coasters, and planes. These students also enjoy learning about materials that can withstand the heat of the sun and the cold of outer space.

A mechanical engineering degree can lead to a career in aero engineering technology, automotive mechanics or repair, construction engineering, diesel mechanics/technology, electrical equipment installation, industrial production technology, mechanic and repair technology and vehicle maintenance/repair technology.

14. Physics

Physics students study matter and energy and explore ideas of space, time, matter, energy and radiation. Physics students learn to solve the mysteries of the universe.

A physics degree appeals to students who want to learn how to solve quantitative problems and find relationships between physical factors. These students want to organize, analyze and interpret scientific data, and learn how to research and adapt ideas effectively.

A physics degree can lead to a career in astronomy and astrophysics, biochemistry/physics and molecular biology, engineering science, physical sciences, and science teacher education as well as many others.

15. Web Design and Development

Students who study web design and development learn about the internet and how to effectively use the latest technologies to design and develop professional interactive web sites. They learn about the aesthetics and flow that help internet users make decisions based on how a website looks, as well as learning programming aspects.

This major appeals to students who want to learn graphic design, typography, web business, interaction design, webpage development, object-oriented programming and visual media.

A degree in web design and development can lead to a career in information technology, web design, web development, database designing, digital communications, advertising, public relations and organizational communication, project management and corporate communications.