Majors of the College of Business and Communication

The College of Business and Communication

Ever wanted to be an accountant? Do you like writing or creating video? Do you like using your creative juices to illustrate your ideas? Do you like knowing how the economy works? Do you like working with money? How about managing a business or learning how to market?

If you answered “yes” to any of those, then the College of Business and Communication is something you should look into. Below are the lists of the different departments:

Department of Accounting

Department of Communication

Department of Economics

Department of Finance

Department of Management

Department of Marketing

The Department of Communication

A student studying communication learns the art of speaking, listening, writing, understanding, researching and influencing. It is not just learning how to talk. A student studying communication can choose to go into a number of emphasis, including: advertising, news/journalism, organizational communication and advocacy, public relations, video production and visual communication.

Department of Business Management

Have you ever wanted to make and run your own company? Well, students majoring in business management will participate in the IBC program. In this program, students create and operate their own company on campus for a semester.

A student majoring in business management can choose to have an emphasis in entrepreneurship, marketing, supply chain management, finance or social media marketing. There will be changes coming to the business program in Spring 2019, so those are apt to change.

Majors:

Administration Assistant and Office Manager (Associate Degree)

This major involves classes with accounting software, introductions to finance, how to create a small business and how to create visuals for a businesses. It really gives students the overview of business.

Applied Management

Students who graduate with this degree will acquire effective leadership skills, learn how to apply principles of innovation in a business, learn how to develop and use spreadsheets in business analysis, learn how to read financial statements and write in professional business contexts, become competent in different areas of management and learn how to show integrity in professional and personal settings.

These students take classes to assistant them in their IBC companies.

Business Management

These graduates learn how to manage their own businesses by loading up their arsenal with financial and managerial accounting classes, a business statistics class, and whatever classes are need for their emphasis.

These students take classes to assist them in their IBC companies.

GeoBusiness and Data Analytics

The academic catalog says, “Do you like business, but want to diversity your coursework to set yourself apart? Are you interested in learning geology or working in the business side of the energy, mining, or environmental sectors? Would you like the chance to develop a career that uses technology to help businesses analyze location data and “big data” to make decisions? If yes, then the GeoBusiness and Data Analytics Major might be for you.”

Unlike the other business majors, the GeoBusiness and Data Analytics Major requires students to take geology science classes, chemistry, calculus, advanced writing classes and the standard business classes needed for a business major.

The Department of Finance

Previously a part of the Business Management degree, the Finance Department focuses on more than just numbers— it’s learning how to turn those numbers into green pieces of paper that you can put in your pocket and buy a nice boat with. Graduating from the Department of Finance prepares those students for careers in Business Analytics, finance and supply chain management.

The Department of Finance offers entrepreneurship, marketing, supply chain management, finance and social media marketing emphasis’. If being any of those or doing any of those catches your eye, give the Department of Finance a look.

Right now, the Finance Department is under the Business Management department. Come the Spring 2019 semester, the Finance Department with be separate from Business Management.

Majors:

Business Analytics & Business Analytics (Minor)

This major will give you training in project management, business fundamentals and statistics in economics.

The Department of Economics

This is more than just your high school economics class. Economic students “develop strong analytical and quantitative reasoning skills” according to the Department Overview Page. These skills teach them how to solve problems and ask the correct questions to the options that exist. These skills transfer to different areas like finance, business, law, public policy and international trade and development.

Students learn the principles of trade-off in decision making that apply to their home life and even internationally.

Each student will need to take at least 40 credits of foundation classes. These include religion classes, english classes, a math class, certain science classes and cultural awareness courses.

Majors:

Economics

After taking the foundation courses, an economics major explores more of the world of economics by taking classes that focus on economic principles like micro and macroeconomics. Students complete a module that hones in their skills on what areas of economics interests them most.

Financial Economics

This is the perfect major for those who love finance and economics as it marries these two together. Those who graduate with this degree, prepare for careers in financial institutions (like commercial banks or the Federal Reserve), capital markets and the treasury/investment functions of a business.

Agribusiness

This does not involve planting a business and watching it grow as the “agri-” prefix may suggest. This major is designed give students a “full holster” of skills to work in many fields. According to the Agribusiness Degrees website, these fields include:

Business finance

Marketing

International agriculture

Agricultural marketing

Policy formation

Farm and ranch management

Resource economic

Rural development and

Bank, and real estate appraisal.

Agricultural Economics

This major beefs up a students repertoire by providing them with the courses offered in the agribusiness major and combining those with the economics core that is vital for economic department survival. Students take courses in operation analysis, price analysis, agriculture and policy. This major also completes a cluster in agricultural sciences (or food and nutrition.)

The Accounting Department

Have you ever wanted to be an accountant? Or ever wondered what that means?

An accounting major lives in the Joseph Fielding Smith Building where they “gain technical skills and knowledge in a wide variety of areas of accounting,” according to the Department of Accounting website. Those areas of accounting include financial and managerial accounting, accounting systems, tax accounting and auditing.

Majors:

Accounting

Accounting students become familiar with the technology used in the trade today, including accounting software and tax databases.