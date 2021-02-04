Make-a-Connection on campus

Last semester, BYU-Idaho launched the first student-run Make-a-Connection Council to encourage righteous living among BYU-I students.

The Make-a-Connection Council is one of three campus-organized councils, all part of Student Living. The group is composed of six to 12 volunteers that meet twice a week in the Hyrum Manwaring Center to discuss new service opportunities and how to implement them.

According to the BYU-I website, “Student Living offers meaningful opportunities to make an impact on campus culture … by participating in projects, service, and other activities to promote love, mutual respect, and shared responsibility.”

Council meetings are conducted by a student director, but every member of the group is expected to participate.

“When we meet, it’s all about coordinating our efforts and brainstorming,” said Caleb Ward, a sophomore studying sociology and student director of the Make-a-Connection Council. “This semester, we’re focused on resources and outreach.”

Last semester, the Make-a-Connection Council invested in different service projects to promote student connectivity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. For one project, entitled “BYU-I Rocks,” they met at Porter Park to paint inspirational messages on rocks and placed them around BYU-I campus.

They also promoted the “Just Say Hello” campaign discussed by President Henry J. Eyring and his wife, Kelly Eyring, in last semester’s opening devotional. Members of the council wore shirts printed with the phrase “Just Say Hello” to encourage BYU-I students to reach out to their peers by saying “hello.“

Students looking for opportunities to serve are invited to participate.

“(The Make-a-Connection Council) helped me be more involved on campus,” said Abbie Jones, a junior studying social work and former member of the Make-a-Connection Council. “It helped me be more service-oriented and I was able to meet different people and make new friends.”

Students can get involved by following their Instagram page or volunteering to be a part of the council on the Student Living page.