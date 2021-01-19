Make a splash at swim team tryouts

Tryouts for the Winter 2021 swim team are Jan. 20 through 21from 4-6 p.m. in the John W. Hart swimming pool.

Whether students have been swimming for years or are new to the sport, the BYU-Idaho swim team allows students to work out, compete and make new friends.

“For anyone who wants to try out swimming, it is honestly so much fun,” said Jack Angus, a junior studying business finance and the team’s coordinator. “No matter what team you’re on, you’re going to get at least one friend, if not 15.”

The swim team is divided into four smaller teams to compete against each other. Tryouts determine which team students will be placed on. During tryouts, everyone is asked to swim a 100-meter freestyle and two 50 meters of other strokes such as backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly.

Teams practice twice a week on assigned nights. Swim meets are scheduled for Friday evenings and/or Saturday mornings.

According to an email from the sports advisor Kevin Redd, swimmers in past seasons have found swimming provides good exercise, great friends, a way to de-stress, keep up mental health and find joy in personal growth.

To register for tryouts and for any other questions about the team, visit the I-Belong website.